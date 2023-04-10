Can you play Redfall solo?

In the lead-up to the launch of Redfall, much of the marketing material has revolved around the game being primarily a co-op experience. There are four characters that players can pick from and many in the community assumed that three other real players would have to fill the other character slots during a playthrough. This has led some to question whether or not Redfall can actually be played as a solo player.

This guide will answer all of your questions surrounding the solo experience in Redfall and how the game will work for potential solo players.

Is Redfall a solo or co-op game?

Fortunately for any lone wolves, Redfall can be played and completed as a solo player. None of the game requires you to play with any other user aside from yourself. This was confirmed in the previews that were published by YouTubers and streamers in late March. Those who got to go to Bethesda’s studios to play a build of Redfall confirmed they were able to do everything the game had to offer as a solo player.

If players decide to boot up Redfall as a fully solo player, they will still be able to pick one of the four characters in the game and take part in the single-player campaign. Each of the characters has their own abilities that will alter how players attack enemies and go about completing missions. Whatever character players decide to pick will be the one they go through the game with. If fans want to try out different characters, they need to begin a new playthrough.

Solo players will also have a slightly different experience from those playing in co-op, however. Co-op parties will see more, stronger enemy groups and elite enemies than solo players. This is to balance out the fact that solo players are going at the game alone rather than in a group.

So, to answer the question, yes, Redfall can be fully played and completed as a solo player. The game launches for Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on May 1.