Is Redfall a free-to-play game?

Redfall is a new title from Arkane Studios, the developers of Dishonored, and Bethesda Softworks, the publishers of Fallout, Starfield, and Elder Scrolls. The game pits players against vampires in a full-on war of darkness set in the town of Redfall, Massachusetts. The game will feature full co-op play, crossplay support, and a complete single-player campaign.

The new game arrives on May 2, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft Windows for PC, but some players have a couple of lingering questions before they get too excited about its release. One of those questions is whether Redfall will be a free-to-play game or not.

Will Redfall be free to play?

Some players are curious about Redfall’s pricing due to the co-op nature of the game. The marketing material for Redfall has emphasized co-op play, which has led some to assume that the title will be mostly multiplayer. A common trend for modern multiplayer titles is to release as a free-to-play experience and sell microtransactions to make money.

Unfortunately for any fans expecting that type of game, Redfall is still a single-player experience. As such, the game will not be free-to-play. It will cost the new standard price of $70 on both PC and Xbox Series X|S. Of course, if players are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, then it will not cost them anything except their monthly subscription price. Redfall will be a day one Game Pass title when it launches in early May.

Players can also purchase the other edition of Redfall, the Bite Back version, for $99. This edition includes some extra cosmetics, which are listed below.

Hero Pass with Two Future Heroes

Laser Beam Multi-Weapon Skin

Tactical Knife Stake Weapon Attachment

Northern Expedition Devinder Outfit

Eyes in the Dark Jacob Outfit

War Clothes Layla Outfit

Engineer Volunteer Remi Outfit

If players decide to pre-order any edition of Redfall, they will also gain access to additional cosmetics, including a weapon attachment, character skin, and shotgun blueprint.