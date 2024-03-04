How to make Spider in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft lets you craft a ton of unique items, and one of them is Spider. Whether you’re scared of spiders or can’t take your eyes off them, making Spider in Infinite Craft is easy if you follow our guide.

Spider recipe in Infinite Craft

You get Spider in Infinite Craft by combining Dust Trap and Flypaper. In total, it will take you 28 steps to get Spider if you’re just getting started. Remember, there’s more than one way to make this recipe, and you’re more than welcome to find a different method.

You need Dust Trap and Flypaper to make Spider. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Water = Steam Dust + Earth = Planet Water + Water = Lake Earth + Water = Plant Planet + Steam = Steampunk Lake + Water = Ocean Plant + Steam = Tea Planet + Wind = Storm Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate Storm + Tea = Tempest Earth + Earth = Mountain Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant Fire + Wind = Smoke Dust + Ocean = Sand Tempest + Water = Tsunami Mountain + Wind = Avalanche Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree Dust + Water = Mud Dust + Sand = Sandstorm Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp Disaster + Sandstorm = Dust Bowl Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap Dust Bowl + Wind = Dust Storm Dust Storm + Venus Flytrap = Dust Trap Dust Trap + Venus Flytrap = Flypaper Dust Trap + Flypaper = Spider

What can you make with Spider in Infinite Craft?

The easiest way to find new recipes made with Spider in Infinite Craft is to pull out the item and start combining it with any other element that is, in one way or the other, connected to it. You could also try mixing it with unusual combinations, because there’s a chance you might get a First Discovery. Here are the most interesting combinations I unlocked using Spider in Infinite Craft: