How to make Spider in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft lets you craft a ton of unique items, and one of them is Spider. Whether you’re scared of spiders or can’t take your eyes off them, making Spider in Infinite Craft is easy if you follow our guide.
Spider recipe in Infinite Craft
You get Spider in Infinite Craft by combining Dust Trap and Flypaper. In total, it will take you 28 steps to get Spider if you’re just getting started. Remember, there’s more than one way to make this recipe, and you’re more than welcome to find a different method.
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Fire
|+
|Water
|=
|Steam
|Dust
|+
|Earth
|=
|Planet
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Earth
|+
|Water
|=
|Plant
|Planet
|+
|Steam
|=
|Steampunk
|Lake
|+
|Water
|=
|Ocean
|Plant
|+
|Steam
|=
|Tea
|Planet
|+
|Wind
|=
|Storm
|
|Ocean
|+
|Steampunk
|=
|Steampunk Pirate
|Storm
|+
|Tea
|=
|Tempest
|Earth
|+
|Earth
|=
|Mountain
|Plant
|+
|Steampunk Pirate
|=
|Steampunk Plant
|Fire
|+
|Wind
|=
|Smoke
|Dust
|+
|Ocean
|=
|Sand
|Tempest
|+
|Water
|=
|Tsunami
|Mountain
|+
|Wind
|=
|Avalanche
|Smoke
|+
|Steampunk Plant
|=
|Steampunk Tree
|Dust
|+
|Water
|=
|Mud
|
|Dust
|+
|Sand
|=
|Sandstorm
|Avalanche
|+
|Tsunami
|=
|Disaster
|Mud
|+
|Steampunk Tree
|=
|Swamp
|Disaster
|+
|Sandstorm
|=
|Dust Bowl
|Plant
|+
|Swamp
|=
|Venus Flytrap
|Dust Bowl
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust Storm
|Dust Storm
|+
|Venus Flytrap
|=
|Dust Trap
|Dust Trap
|+
|Venus Flytrap
|=
|Flypaper
|Dust Trap
|+
|Flypaper
|=
|Spider
What can you make with Spider in Infinite Craft?
The easiest way to find new recipes made with Spider in Infinite Craft is to pull out the item and start combining it with any other element that is, in one way or the other, connected to it. You could also try mixing it with unusual combinations, because there’s a chance you might get a First Discovery. Here are the most interesting combinations I unlocked using Spider in Infinite Craft: