How to make Spider in Infinite Craft

"Why spiders? Why couldn't it be follow the butterflies?"
Published: Mar 4, 2024 05:29 am
Spider in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infinite Craft lets you craft a ton of unique items, and one of them is Spider. Whether you’re scared of spiders or can’t take your eyes off them, making Spider in Infinite Craft is easy if you follow our guide.

Spider recipe in Infinite Craft

You get Spider in Infinite Craft by combining Dust Trap and Flypaper. In total, it will take you 28 steps to get Spider if you’re just getting started. Remember, there’s more than one way to make this recipe, and you’re more than welcome to find a different method. 

Elements needed to make Spider in Infinite Craft
You need Dust Trap and Flypaper to make Spider. Screenshot by Dot Esports
Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Earth +Wind =Dust
Fire +Water =Steam
Dust +Earth =Planet
Water +Water =Lake
Earth +Water =Plant
Planet +Steam =Steampunk
Lake +Water =Ocean
Plant +Steam =Tea
Planet +Wind =Storm
Ocean +Steampunk =Steampunk Pirate
Storm +Tea =Tempest
Earth +Earth =Mountain
Plant +Steampunk Pirate =Steampunk Plant
Fire +Wind =Smoke
Dust +Ocean =Sand
Tempest +Water =Tsunami
Mountain +Wind =Avalanche
Smoke +Steampunk Plant =Steampunk Tree
Dust +Water =Mud
Dust +Sand =Sandstorm
Avalanche +Tsunami =Disaster
Mud +Steampunk Tree =Swamp
Disaster +Sandstorm =Dust Bowl
Plant +Swamp =Venus Flytrap
Dust Bowl +Wind =Dust Storm
Dust Storm +Venus Flytrap =Dust Trap
Dust Trap +Venus Flytrap =Flypaper
Dust Trap +Flypaper =Spider

What can you make with Spider in Infinite Craft?

The easiest way to find new recipes made with Spider in Infinite Craft is to pull out the item and start combining it with any other element that is, in one way or the other, connected to it. You could also try mixing it with unusual combinations, because there’s a chance you might get a First Discovery. Here are the most interesting combinations I unlocked using Spider in Infinite Craft:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Pollution+Spider=Spider-Man
Cookie+Spider=Tarantula
Bible+Spider=Web
Book+Spider=Charlotte
Pressure+Spider=Black Widow
Google+Spider=Googlebot
Star Wars+Spider=Darth Maul 
God+Spider=Arachne
Music+Spider=Violin
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (March 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (March 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 4, 2024
How to make Flappy Bird in Infinite Craft
Flappy Bird in Infinite Craft surrounded by ingredients
Category:
General
General
How to make Flappy Bird in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 4, 2024
How to make Elon Musk in Infinite Craft
Elon Musk in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Elon Musk in Infinite Craft
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Mar 4, 2024
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.