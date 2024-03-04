To make a King in Infinite Craft, you don’t need a lineage of royalty. All you need is a Frog and a bit of light magic and, just like that, you can make a King. Here’s how to make King in Infinite Craft.

King recipe in Infinite Craft

To make a King in Infinite Craft, combine a Prince with another Prince. While you can normally make a Prince through royal lineage combinations, there’s a much simpler way to make one. Through the power of old fairy tales, you can make a Prince from a Frog. The best part is that you don’t even have to kiss the Frog.

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Water = Swamp Plant + Wind = Dandelion Swamp + Dandelion = Frog Frog + Wind = Prince Prince + Prince = King

Fun King combinations in Infinite Craft

Combining King with other Infinite Craft ingredients can give you the best of what that ingredient has to offer. Here are a couple of combinations I was able to make.