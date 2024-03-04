Category:
How to make King in Infinite Craft

Time for the coronation.
Published: Mar 4, 2024 07:28 am
Infinite Craft King with other ingredients
To make a King in Infinite Craft, you don’t need a lineage of royalty. All you need is a Frog and a bit of light magic and, just like that, you can make a King. Here’s how to make King in Infinite Craft.

King recipe in Infinite Craft

To make a King in Infinite Craft, combine a Prince with another Prince. While you can normally make a Prince through royal lineage combinations, there’s a much simpler way to make one. Through the power of old fairy tales, you can make a Prince from a Frog. The best part is that you don’t even have to kiss the Frog.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Earth+Water=Plant
Plant+Water=Swamp
Plant+Wind=Dandelion
Swamp+Dandelion=Frog
FrogWind=Prince
Prince+Prince=King

Fun King combinations in Infinite Craft

Combining King with other Infinite Craft ingredients can give you the best of what that ingredient has to offer. Here are a couple of combinations I was able to make.

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
King+Vampire=Dracula
King+Rock and Roll=Elvis
King+Farmer=Taxes
King+Mistress=Scandal
KingSins=Tyrant
King+Japan=Samurai
King+Party=Birthday
King+School=University
King+Sweden=Ikea
King+Whale=Jonah
King+J-RPG=Final Fantasy
King+People=Army
King+Honest=Judge
King+President=Dictator
King+Star Wars=Darth Vader
King+Pop=Michael Jackson
King+Angel=God
