To make a King in Infinite Craft, you don’t need a lineage of royalty. All you need is a Frog and a bit of light magic and, just like that, you can make a King. Here’s how to make King in Infinite Craft.
King recipe in Infinite Craft
To make a King in Infinite Craft, combine a Prince with another Prince. While you can normally make a Prince through royal lineage combinations, there’s a much simpler way to make one. Through the power of old fairy tales, you can make a Prince from a Frog. The best part is that you don’t even have to kiss the Frog.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Water
|=
|Plant
|Plant
|+
|Water
|=
|Swamp
|Plant
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dandelion
|Swamp
|+
|Dandelion
|=
|Frog
|Frog
|+
|Wind
|=
|Prince
|Prince
|+
|Prince
|=
|King
Fun King combinations in Infinite Craft
Combining King with other Infinite Craft ingredients can give you the best of what that ingredient has to offer. Here are a couple of combinations I was able to make.
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Result
|King
|+
|Vampire
|=
|Dracula
|King
|+
|Rock and Roll
|=
|Elvis
|King
|+
|Farmer
|=
|Taxes
|King
|+
|Mistress
|=
|Scandal
|King
|+
|Sins
|=
|Tyrant
|King
|+
|Japan
|=
|Samurai
|King
|+
|Party
|=
|Birthday
|King
|+
|School
|=
|University
|King
|+
|Sweden
|=
|Ikea
|King
|+
|Whale
|=
|Jonah
|King
|+
|J-RPG
|=
|Final Fantasy
|King
|+
|People
|=
|Army
|King
|+
|Honest
|=
|Judge
|King
|+
|President
|=
|Dictator
|King
|+
|Star Wars
|=
|Darth Vader
|King
|+
|Pop
|=
|Michael Jackson
|King
|+
|Angel
|=
|God