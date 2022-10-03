Disney Dreamlight Valley is an open-world game created by Disney in conjunction with Gameloft. In this game, you create a character and traverse the beautiful open world reminiscent of classic movies from Disney and Pixar brought to life in stunning detail. This ambitious undertaking by Disney is comprised of a vast world filled with several activities that you can undertake to make your time here more fulfilling.

One of these activities is cooking. The game provides you with over 150 dishes and meals you can cook, utilizing ingredients of every kind. You can acquire these ingredients through various means such as gathering, foraging, growing crops, fishing, and even buying some of them at shops. Once you get the ingredients you need, you will need to know what you can make using them.

The meals are divided by quality, starting from the lowest quality at one star, up to the highest quality meals at five stars. Today we will be shining the spotlight on one of the tastiest Disney meals: the Kappa Maki. It is quite an easy meal to prepare so you should not have too much trouble here.

How to make Kappa Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Gameloft

To begin cooking, you need to find a stove. You can gain access to one at your own home or head over to Chez Remy to use one. Before you decide to cook the meal, you need to have three specific ingredients and a piece of coal ready to start cooking.

Cucumber: These can be purchased from Frosted Heights.

These can be purchased from Frosted Heights. Rice: These can be purchased from the Glade of Trust.

These can be purchased from the Glade of Trust. Seaweed: These can be foraged from the Glade of Trust and Sunlit Plateau.

The cucumber and rice ingredients can also be grown using seeds on your farm while seaweed is easily acquired by fishing at bodies of water in any region except the plaza. Once you acquire the ingredients, open the “Meal” tab from the menu and select the “Collection” option. Here, there should be several meal recipes you can unlock.

Follow these steps to prepare the meal with minimum effort.

Open the “Meal” tab and select “Collection.” Choose the Kappa Maki. Next, you will have to select ingredients for it. The Kappa Maki requires three different ingredients. Choose “Cucumber,” “Rice,” and “Seaweed”. Add these three ingredients to the cooking pot and one piece of coal to use as fuel. Cook to completion.

Once the meal is complete, it will also be permanently unlocked in your cooking book. This enables you to create more as you need to without much effort. You can then consume this meal for a bonus in regeneration or you can make more and sell them for a handsome profit. Each Kappa Maki meal sells for 335 coins, so they are well worth the effort.