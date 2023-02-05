Disney Dreamlight Valley features a comprehensive cooking system with countless recipes to discover and gather the ingredients for. While it can be exciting to have so much in store, it could also be a bit daunting to jump into.

If you’re interested in cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley but are unsure where to start, Pasta might be the perfect recipe for you. This simple dish is a two-star recipe, and its ingredients are very easy to gather. The dish can only be sold for 30 Star Coins but is still a great option to get your feet wet with cooking in Gameloft’s hit life sim.

Here’s how to make Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Pasta

Being a two-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley means Pasta will require just two ingredients to cook. Here’s everything you’ll need:

One Tomato

One Wheat

Pasta is one of the simplest dishes you can find in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Not only does the recipe only require two ingredients, but each of the components is extremely easy to get, and they can be acquired very early into the game.

Wheat is the easier of the two to get your hands on. All you will need to do is repair Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow and then purchase Wheat or its seeds from the Disney character. If you choose to purchase Wheat seeds, you will need to plant them and wait one minute for them to grow.

Next up is Tomato, and it’s another simple ingredient to acquire, but it will take some hefty Dreamlight spending if you’re new to the game. First, you’ll need to unlock Dazzle Beach for 1,000 Dreamlight and then repair Goofy’s Stall within the zone. Then, purchase Tomato or its seeds from the stall: just be aware that if you choose the latter, it’ll take quite some time for it to grow.

Now that you’ve gathered the necessary ingredients, toss them all into a pot along with one Coal at your nearest stove to whip up some tasty Pasta in Dreamlight Valley. It’s a delicious way to restore some energy or to make yourself a few more Star Coins.

If you’re interested in upgrading this dish to three stars, just toss in one vegetable of your choosing. Doing so will turn the regular Pasta into Vegetable Pasta, which will net you additional energy and more Star Coins.