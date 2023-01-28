How to make an Omelet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With over 160 recipes to discover and choose from for your next dish, cooking can seem like a very daunting task within Disney Dreamlight Valley. And as more and more recipes get added with every update, cooking isn’t getting any easier.

If you’re interested in cooking but are looking for a simple dish to get started with the activity, then an Omelet might be the perfect dish for you. This simple three-star recipe only requires three ingredients and all of them can be acquired from the same location. This easy-to-make dish also has the added bonus of being worth 882 Star Coins if you choose to sell it.

If you’d like to make an Omelet for yourself in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s everything you need to know.

Omelet recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Being a three-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley means an Omelet will require you to gather three unique ingredients. Here’s what you’ll need:

One Egg

One Milk

One Cheese

Luckily, for this recipe, all of the required ingredients can be gathered from the same place, that being Chez Remy.

Egg, Milk, and Cheese can be easily purchased from Chez Remy for 220, 230, and 180 Star Coins, respectively. Chez Remy will be set up in your Valley after you’ve gone to the Ratatouille Realm through the Dream Castle and completed Remy’s quest line. You’ll unlock Cheese, Eggs, Milk, and other ingredients after finishing Remy’s quest, A Restaurant Makeover, which can be done after Chez Remy has been set up.

Now that you’ve gathered the necessary ingredients, toss them all into a pot along with one Coal at your nearest stove to whip up an Omelet in Dreamlight Valley. It’s a delicious way to restore some energy or make yourself a few more Star Coins.

You can also choose to add Basil to this exact recipe to instead create a Basil Omelet, which will grant a little more energy when consumed or can be sold for an extra 100 Star Coins. You can find Basil within the Peaceful Meadow by foraging the ingredient from wild plants all over the zone.

Once you’ve gathered at least one Basil, toss it into a pot along with one Egg, Milk, Cheese, and Coal to create a Basil Omelet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.