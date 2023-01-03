How to make a Basil Omelet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are countless recipes players can cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley, ranging from seasonal yule logs to plain coffee. The basil omelet is a fairly straightforward recipe that players can cook relatively early in the game. The omelet is primarily made using some of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s most-used ingredients: eggs and milk.

The omelet is also a four-star dish, putting it on the higher end of the spectrum while still being relatively easy and cost-effective to make. If you are looking to cook the basil omelet in Disney Dreamlight Valley but do not know where to start, look no further. This is everything you need to know to cook a basil omelet in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook a Basil Omelet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The basil omelet is an easy meal that players can complete early into their Disney Dreamlight Valley adventures. Most components can be acquired from Chez Remy Pantry for Star Coins, while only the Basil must be found in the wild. Below are all the ingredients, costs, and locations necessary to make the basil omelet.

Eggs x1 – Purchase from Chez Remy Pantry for 220 Star Coins.

Cheese x1 – Purchase from Chez Remy Pantry for 180 Star Coins.

Milk x1 – Purchase from Chez Remy Pantry for 230 Star Coins.

Basil x1 – Found from wild plants in the Peaceful Meadow.

After obtaining all four necessary ingredients, players only need to put everything together in a cooking pot. Though this is an easy recipe to complete, players will need to make some progression into the game’s storyline before they can access the Chez Remy Pantry.

To unlock the Chez Remy Pantry, players must complete the Ratatouille Realm, which ends with Remy the rat choosing to live in your village. The local chef comes with a steep price, though. Players will need to pay 2,000 Star Coins to build Remy’s house and unlock the Chez Remy Pantry.