How to make a Movie in Infinite Craft

What’s the one thing we can’t watch movies without?
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Mar 1, 2024 10:51 am
Infinite Craft Movie surrounded by Popcorn
Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’re probably thinking that making a Movie in Infinite Craft is complex. If you follow evolution, you’d need to create Art, Pictures, Entertainment, Technology, and who knows what else until you finally get to Cinematography. Fortunately, if you think outside the box, making a Movie in Infine Craft couldn’t be simpler.

Movie recipe in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft recipe
Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Movie in Infinite Craft, combine Popcorn with Mountain. I’m sure there is a more complex and longer method to create a Movie, but this is, by far, the easiest one I could find. I mean, think about it: if you’re going to have Popcorn and there is a beautiful landscape in front of you, you’re probably watching a movie or a documentary. 

Making Popcorn is easy, just like in real life. As a bonus, you don’t even need Corn to make it. Through the power of cinema snacks and natural landscapes, here’s how to make Movie in Infinite Craft.

Ingredient oneIngredient twoResult
Water+Earth=Plant
Plant+Wind=Dandelion
Dandelion+Dandelion=Dandelion Patch
Dandelion Patch+Wind=Seeds
SeedsFire=Popcorn
Earth+Earth=Mountain
Popcorn+Mountain=Movie

Fun Movie combinations in Infinite Craft

You’re probably thinking about how to make your favorite Movie in Infinite Craft. There are definitely way too many Movie titles to list, but in the meantime, here are a few I managed to make.

Ingredient one Ingredient twoResult
Movie+Wizard=Harry Potter
Movie+Mafia=Godfather
Movie+Duck=Duck Soup
Movie+Angel=Shrek
MovieAirplane=Snakes on a Plane
Movie+Sword=Star Wars
Movie+Tank=Tank Girl (seriously?)
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.