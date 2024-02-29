How to make Shrek in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft allows you not only to create obscure or conceptual elements of the universe, such as Love, Change, or Infinity itself, but also your favorite TV show and movie characters. Shrek is just one of the many characters you can craft, but only if you know how.

Infinite Craft starts off players with the four primordial elements, Earth, Wind, Fire, and Water, and a blank canvas to create upon. From here you can follow your heart’s desires, whether you are attempting to add every known thing in the universe to your elements box or you just want to make your favorite character.

No matter your reason, if Shrek is your next Infinite Craft target, then you might want to know how to craft the famous Ogre first.

How to craft Shrek in Infinite Craft

The easiest way I have found to craft Shrek is to add Ogre to Plant in Infinite Craft. If you do not have these two elements already, then you need to start creating the building blocks of this path. Plant is one of the easiest discoveries to make early on (just add Water to Earth), but if you don’t have Ogre or are starting from scratch, then you first need to craft Fjord and Dust.

How to craft Fjord in Infinite Craft

Mountain plus Lake is the easiest way to get this flooded valley. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fjord is an essential element in this path to create Shrek in Infinite Craft. Thankfully, it’s not hard to produce and can easily be done even if you are starting just from the four basic blocks:

Step One – Mountain Earth + Earth = Mountain

Step Two – Lake Water + Water = Lake

Step Three – Fjord Lake + Mountain = Fjord



Just like that, you have the first major piece to your puzzle to eventually uncover Shrek. Dust is another crucial component to this build later on, but thankfully this is also very, very easy to make.

How to make Dust in Infinite Craft

Dust is a simple, yet essential, part of this recipe. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Dust is by no means difficult to create in Infinite Craft, but it is essential later on to crafting Shrek. This is a single step instruction starting from absolutely nothing, so this won’t require any other pre-requsities.

Earth + Wind = Dust

How to make Shrek in Infinite Craft

From Dust, Fjord, and the various other elements you've created along this journey, you can finally make Shrek. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Now you have Dust and Fjord, it’s time to piece together the final part of this puzzle to create the beloved Ogre. Surprisingly, this recipe uses no onions. To get to Shrek, you first need to craft Troll, Monster, and Ogre, but with all the items above listed already made, this will be a cake walk:

Dust + Fjord = Troll

Troll + Lake = Monster

Monster + Troll = Ogre

Ogre + Plant = Shrek

I’m not sure on the logic behind how the single Plant element modifies Ogre into Shrek, but it does the trick, and Shrek should be added to your elements after this. From Shrek you can make plenty of other elements such as other characters or movies—and if you want another beloved character from the Shrek movies, just try adding Fire.



