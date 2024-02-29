Category:
How to Make Shrek in Infinite Craft

Surprisingly no onions or swamps necessary.
Image of Shrek in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Infinite Craft allows you not only to create obscure or conceptual elements of the universe, such as Love, Change, or Infinity itself, but also your favorite TV show and movie characters. Shrek is just one of the many characters you can craft, but only if you know how.

Infinite Craft starts off players with the four primordial elements, Earth, Wind, Fire, and Water, and a blank canvas to create upon. From here you can follow your heart’s desires, whether you are attempting to add every known thing in the universe to your elements box or you just want to make your favorite character.

No matter your reason, if Shrek is your next Infinite Craft target, then you might want to know how to craft the famous Ogre first.

How to craft Shrek in Infinite Craft

The easiest way I have found to craft Shrek is to add Ogre to Plant in Infinite Craft. If you do not have these two elements already, then you need to start creating the building blocks of this path. Plant is one of the easiest discoveries to make early on (just add Water to Earth), but if you don’t have Ogre or are starting from scratch, then you first need to craft Fjord and Dust.

How to craft Fjord in Infinite Craft

Image of the Fjord recipe in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Fjord is an essential element in this path to create Shrek in Infinite Craft. Thankfully, it’s not hard to produce and can easily be done even if you are starting just from the four basic blocks:

  • Step One – Mountain
    • Earth + Earth = Mountain
  • Step Two – Lake
    • Water + Water = Lake
  • Step Three – Fjord
    • Lake + Mountain = Fjord

Just like that, you have the first major piece to your puzzle to eventually uncover Shrek. Dust is another crucial component to this build later on, but thankfully this is also very, very easy to make.

How to make Dust in Infinite Craft

Image of the recipe for Dust in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Dust is by no means difficult to create in Infinite Craft, but it is essential later on to crafting Shrek. This is a single step instruction starting from absolutely nothing, so this won’t require any other pre-requsities.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust

How to make Shrek in Infinite Craft

Image of the recipe for Shrek in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot by Dot Esports.
Now you have Dust and Fjord, it’s time to piece together the final part of this puzzle to create the beloved Ogre. Surprisingly, this recipe uses no onions. To get to Shrek, you first need to craft Troll, Monster, and Ogre, but with all the items above listed already made, this will be a cake walk:

  • Dust + Fjord = Troll
  • Troll + Lake = Monster
  • Monster + Troll = Ogre
  • Ogre + Plant = Shrek

I’m not sure on the logic behind how the single Plant element modifies Ogre into Shrek, but it does the trick, and Shrek should be added to your elements after this. From Shrek you can make plenty of other elements such as other characters or movies—and if you want another beloved character from the Shrek movies, just try adding Fire.


Read Article How to make Drunk in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft Drunk surrounded by other ingredients
How to make Drunk in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to make Mega Charizard Z in Infinite Craft
Ash, Charizard, and Pikachu smiling in a city at night
How to make Mega Charizard Z in Infinite Craft
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Unicorn Overlord’s demo length and how to download
A screenshot of a knight on a horse attacking a red soldier with a spear in Unicorn Overlord.
Unicorn Overlord’s demo length and how to download
Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana Feb 29, 2024
Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.