How to make Monster in Infinite Craft

Don't be scared.
Mateusz Miter
Feb 29, 2024
Monster in Infinite Craft.
There are lots of scary things from fantasy stories you can create in Infinite Craft, and Monsters are among them.

Typically, Monsters are fictional creatures in folklore, horror, and fantasy stories, but the concept is so widely established in today’s culture that the word Monster has a lot of different meanings. But if you want to a Monster for yourself in Infinite Craft, you just need to follow a few simple steps.

Monster recipe in Infinite Craft

You won’t need more than a minute or two to create a Monster in Infinite Craft. You just need to combine Troll and Lake, so here’s how:

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Water+Water=Lake
Earth+Earth=Mountain
Lake+Mountain=Fjord
Earth+Wind=Dust
Dust+Fjord=Troll
Troll+Lake=Monster
Monster recipe in Infinite Craft.
There you have it. Like we said, making a Monster in Infinite Craft is a piece of cake. But, once you have a Monster under your belt, you can get creative and craft some other things.

Infinite Craft recipes that use Monster

There are a bunch of odd things you can discover using Monster. Here are a few of our ideas:

Ingredient 1Ingredient 2Result
Monster+Mermaid=Kraken
Monster+Moon=Werewolf
Monster+Lava=Dragon
Monster+Human=Vampire
Monster+James Harden=Beard
Monster+Mummy=Frankenstein
Monster+Angel=Demon
Monster+Country=Godzilla
Monster+Golem=Cyclops
Monster+Mountain=Yeti
Monster+Statue=Gargoyle

These are just a few of our suggestions, and they all revolve around mystical creatures. With endless possibilities in Infinite Craft, you can surely make some odd discoveries using Monster. Just don’t get too spooky.

