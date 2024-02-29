How to make Monster in Infinite Craft

There are lots of scary things from fantasy stories you can create in Infinite Craft, and Monsters are among them.

Recommended Videos

Typically, Monsters are fictional creatures in folklore, horror, and fantasy stories, but the concept is so widely established in today’s culture that the word Monster has a lot of different meanings. But if you want to a Monster for yourself in Infinite Craft, you just need to follow a few simple steps.

Monster recipe in Infinite Craft

You won’t need more than a minute or two to create a Monster in Infinite Craft. You just need to combine Troll and Lake, so here’s how:

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Water + Water = Lake Earth + Earth = Mountain Lake + Mountain = Fjord Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Fjord = Troll Troll + Lake = Monster

It’s that simple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There you have it. Like we said, making a Monster in Infinite Craft is a piece of cake. But, once you have a Monster under your belt, you can get creative and craft some other things.

Infinite Craft recipes that use Monster

There are a bunch of odd things you can discover using Monster. Here are a few of our ideas:

Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Result Monster + Mermaid = Kraken Monster + Moon = Werewolf Monster + Lava = Dragon Monster + Human = Vampire Monster + James Harden = Beard Monster + Mummy = Frankenstein Monster + Angel = Demon Monster + Country = Godzilla Monster + Golem = Cyclops Monster + Mountain = Yeti Monster + Statue = Gargoyle

These are just a few of our suggestions, and they all revolve around mystical creatures. With endless possibilities in Infinite Craft, you can surely make some odd discoveries using Monster. Just don’t get too spooky.