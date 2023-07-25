How to fix the PS5 invite friends error in Remnant 2

With a game like Remnant 2, a third-person ARPG shooter that supports three-player co-op, errors that impact the ability to join your friends are simply impossible to ignore.

As things stand, it appears such an issue is plaguing players on PlayStation 5, where invites simply are not working.

It seems this issue flared up during the early access period on July 21 and has now stretched into its official worldwide launch. However, at the time of writing, it does appear that Gunfire Games has since identified the issue and does plan to have a fix released for it soon. In the meantime, here are some workarounds to try.

How to fix the PlayStation 5 joining friends issue in Remnant 2

Ideally, the way to invite your friends in Remnant 2 is supposed to be very simple. You complete the tutorial to unlock co-op multiplayer, set your game session to public, go to the Friends menu under the System tab, and send out your invites.

Unfortunately, it seems this screen was missing from the PS5 version of the game altogether initially. On July 25, the Remnant 2 Twitter account announced the Friends tab has now been added to the PS5 version, but the invite functionality is still being worked on—and they didn’t exactly say when it would be fixed.

Gunfire Games “join game” workaround

For now, Gunfire Games recommends PS5 players party up by joining their friends manually:

Go to the World Stone crystal. Go to Join Game. Below each area shown, anyone on your Friends list who is online will have their username shown under a small dot. Click it to join them.

Unfortunately, particularly for those not on U.S. servers, it seems there is actually another issue affecting this feature too; some PS5 players are not able to see their friends within the Join Game menu. On July 24, the Gunfire Games Twitter account announced it has “narrowed down the problem” and hopes to have a separate fix for this soon.

Community “delete friend” workaround

At this point, if you’re dealing with both errors regarding sending invites and joining friends manually, you can try this workaround some fans are using.

As shared by Redditor PotterPebaru, the method essentially involves deleting your friend from your PlayStation Network friend list and trying to search for each other publically at the World Stone crystal simultaneously. Once you’ve successfully joined each other, you can then set the game session to Friends-only.

It seems there are also some other factors you and those you’re looking to party up with can try beforehand to improve your odds of finding each other, such as being located in Ward 13, but it might just come down to sheer luck.

