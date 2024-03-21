Are PlayStation Network servers down? Here’s how to check

If you want to play online, access the PlayStation store, or interact with friends, you’ll need to get familiar with the PlayStation Network. It’s an essential part of online play for PlayStation users and it’s the driver behind all of the console’s internet services. The PlayStation Network is required to get the full experience out of your PS4 or PS5.

As with all online services, the PlayStation Network occasionally goes down and suffers from interruptions. If you’re having issues with the service, first make sure that it isn’t a connection or internet problem on your end.

If everything on your side is up and running, use these resources to check the PlayStation Network’s server status and find out what’s going on.

How to check PSN server status

Check PlayStation Network service status website

The official PlayStation Network Service Status website is a great place to start when investigating server issues. The service status website is an official PlayStation website and displays the server status for all facets of the PlayStation Network, including account management, online play, and the PlayStation Store.

If there are any issues, they’ll be detailed on the site, and players can see which services are being impacted by the interruptions. The site is typically updated in real-time, but if you’re having connection issues, try refreshing the page after a few minutes to see if anything has changed.

This is the main resource to check whenever there’s a serious issue with PSN, as it will likely be updated quite quickly.

Ask PlayStation

PlayStation also operates a Twitter/X account focused specifically on support that answers technical questions and provides updates on server maintenance and outages. Known as the Ask PlayStation Twitter account, it’s an excellent resource for players trying to find more information about current problems.

The account will usually update when there are widespread issues with the PlayStation Network, so make sure to follow it.

Down Detector

If the server status page and the Ask PlayStation Twitter page don’t show any signs of an outage, there’s one more source you can try. Down Detector is a third-party website that tracks issues reported on a wide variety of websites, games, and services. Its PlayStation Network page shows a timeline of when any problems start and when they’ve been resolved, a live outage map, and a chart of real-time user reports.

While other players can comment on the page to communicate with players and share tips on getting back online, Down Detector isn’t a Sony-supported website, so take what you’re reading with a grain of salt.

