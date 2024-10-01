Best Inanna build in Sword of Convallaria

While she’s the resident damsel in distress of Sword of Convallaria’s main story, Princess Inanna of Iria is anything but a wilting wallflower on the battlefield—with the right build, she quickly becomes an absolutely indispensable unit on your roster.

Of all the characters currently available in Sword of Convallaria, she is the singular most powerful healer (and will remain so until Taair arrives on global servers to share the top spot with her). Despite having less raw healing power than Samantha, her almost universal support synergy with other characters puts her at the top of a vast majority of character tier lists you’ll find. Unsurprisingly, she’s considered a priority unit to watch out for when you’re re-rolling your roster for the best starting units.

Wondering how to get the most out of this infamously popular character? Here’s how to set up the best build for Inanna in Sword of Convallaria.

Build guide for Inanna in Sword of Convallaria

Here comes the youngest but most powerful member of Iria’s royal family. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even without any level ups, Inanna comes with a powerful Trait that places her above most other units. Pearl of Iria gives her a generic King’s Army Defender unit for free at the start of the battle while also automatically healing and buffing at least one ally at the end of her turn. Simply having her present in your team gives you a significant advantage—add her overpowered abilities into the mix, and she makes you nigh unstoppable in most situations.

Without taking Castalia uses or personal playstyle preferences into account for now, here’s a basic overview of her best build:

Category Best build pick RK1 Skill Princess’s Prayer (Encouragement) RK3 Skill Princess’s Comfort (Encouragement) RK5 Reaction Battlefield Trial (Encouragement) RK7 Skill Soul Mate (Encouragement) RK9 Basic Attack Merciful Strike (Mercy) RK11 Skill Flight of the Princess (Mercy) Best Weapons – Reorganized Cube

– Starry Sky Heritage

– Ink Totem Best Trinkets – Old Scrolls of Auguste

– Spring Pill

– Cooling Powder

– Fancy Hat Best Tarot Whispers – Mercy of the High Priestess

– Elegance of the Empress

– Guidance of the World Best Weapon Engraving Resonance Pairs – Wand + Cup

– Cup + Cup

Best skills build for Inanna in Sword of Convallaria

A two-tile AoE heal for two NRG and no cooldown? An incredible bargain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Overall, Inanna performs best as a fully support-oriented character. However, you can build her using some alternate choices for better synergy with your existing team or personal playstyle. There are only two abilities that are non-negotiable in her skill tree—here’s a breakdown of her potential skill picks.

RK1 – Princess’s Prayer (Non-negotiable)

This one is a no-brainer. Defense Boost is an excellent buff that might be a great starting skill for other units, but it can’t hold even the smallest flicker of a candle to the raw power of using Princess’s Prayer on your best DPS unit.

RK3 – Princess’s Comfort

Technically, this one is also non-negotiable if you don’t plan on using any Castalias. Princess’s Comfort is the clear choice between the two and serves as Inanna’s main healing skill. However, if you have the Castalias to spare, Guard! is a good skill to have on hand for situations where she might need extra protection.

RK5 – Battlefield Trial vs. Protection of Light

A lot of build guides for Inanna disagree on which of these two reactions are better for her, as they’re both solid choices. We recommend Battlefield Trial because of its lack of cooldown and M.ATK buff, but you can opt for Protection of Light if you’d rather just have more raw damage mitigation at least once a round.

RK7 – Soul Mate vs. Light of Sanction

In terms of a support build, Soul Mate is the clear winner. However, if you would really like to give her some DPS capability instead, Light of Sanction is an excellent AoE attack to put in her loadout.

RK9 – Armor-Piercing Strike vs. Merciful Strike

This is another pick that could go either way. Merciful Strike is obviously better for a pure support build—but if you find you’re not actively healing with Inanna very often, you might find the automatic debuffs a more valuable investment.

RK11 – Flight of the Princess (Non-negotiable)

No contest—aura passives are always nice, but the ability to become an untargetable goddess of healing for two turns is completely irreplaceable.

Best gear build for Inanna in Sword of Convallaria

Unlike her skills, you won’t find much variance in the gear that’s recommended for Inanna no matter where you look, as there’s not a lot of variety in gear that pairs well with healer units in SoC. Here’s a short primer on each viable choice:

Weapons:

Reorganized Cube: The only Legendary weapon that offers a healing boost.

The only Legendary weapon that offers a healing boost. Starry Sky Heritage: Universally effective weapon for mages.

Universally effective weapon for mages. Ink Totem: Lower stat boosts, but better healing boost than Reorganized Cube.

Lower stat boosts, but better healing boost than Diffusing Prism: Powerful weapon for AoE abilities, but sub-par unless she has Light of Sanction equipped.

Trinkets:

Old Scrolls of Auguste: Gives Inanna even more buffs to throw out.

Gives Inanna even more buffs to throw out. Spring Pill: Helps her survivability, can cleanse No Healing Received before using one of her proper healing skills.

Helps her survivability, can cleanse No Healing Received before using one of her proper healing skills. Cooling Powder: Complete immunity to No Healing Received to ensure she’s never unable to heal herself.

Complete immunity to No Healing Received to ensure she’s never unable to heal herself. Fancy Hat: Immunity to Disrupt to also ensure she has access to her skills.

Tarot Whispers:

Mercy of the High Priestess: Obvious choice for healing boost.

Obvious choice for healing boost. Elegance of the Empress: Enhances her healing with an automatic debuff cleanse.

Enhances her healing with an automatic debuff cleanse. Guidance of the World: Helps keep her NRG up for healing if she’s kept in the backline for most of a fight.

Engraving Resonance:

Wand + Cup: Can help reset skill cooldowns based on RNG.

Can help reset skill cooldowns based on RNG. Cup + Cup: A solid and reliable 10 percent healing boost.

A solid and reliable 10 percent healing boost. Sword + Cup: Only useful with Light of Sanction for a quick self-heal via Life Steal when her other skills are unavailable.

