The pixel art gacha game Sword of Convallaria has brought more than 20 Legendary characters for players to collect and use in their strategies when completing stages in the Fool’s Journey. Every player starts with Maitha, and can get more characters through summoning.
How characters work in Sword of Convallaria
You’ll notice that you can’t use your characters while playing the Spiral of Destinies mode, only in the Fool’s Journey and Crossing Worlds modes. When in the Fool’s Journey’s Elysium, you can collect the characters you meet in the Spiral of Destinies, and one won’t affect the other. You won’t have a bigger chance to get a character while summoning if you already met them in Spiral of Destinies.
All characters in Sword of Convallaria are divided into five roles—Defender, Breaker, Seeker, Watcher, and Destroyer. Additionally, they belong to two or more of 10 factions/categories: Sword of Convallaria, Iria, Vlder, The Union, Papal States, Drifter, Aggression, Alacrity, Discipline, and Fortitude.
Epic characters tend to have names such as Blade, Abyss, and Butterfly, while Rare and Common characters will have their job as their names like the Recruited Pikeman, Knighted Guard, and the K.A. Fire Conjurer. While it may take some time, you can also assign custom names to non-legendary characters by maxing out their Bond.
Each character, regardless of their rarity or faction, has Physical Attack damage, Magical Attack Damage, Physical Defense, Magical Defense, Max HP, and Speed stats that contribute to their power. For their actions, they can have a basic attack, a reaction, and up to three skills. And don’t worry: You won’t have a more difficult time if you don’t have a Legendary character on your team.
All Legendary characters in Sword of Convallaria
Unfortunately for players, not every memorable character from the Spiral of Destinies is available as a summonable unit just yet. Characters like Safiyyah, Auguste, Caris, and Taair are confirmed units that can be summoned in the game’s original Taiwan server, and will be debuting on the global server at some later point in time.
For now, here are all the Legendary characters currently available on Sword of Convallaria‘s global server:
|Name
|Role
|Category
|Alexei
|Defender
|Drifter, Aggression
|Beryl
|Destroyer
|Sword of Convallaria, Papal States, Aggression
|Col
|Seeker
|Papal States, Drifter, Alacrity
|Dantalion
|Destroyer
|Iria, Fortitude
|Faycal
|Watcher
|Sword of Convallaria, Iria, Alacrity
|Garcia
|Seeker
|Papal States, Fortitude
|Gloria
|Watcher
|The Union, Fortitude
|Guzman
|Destroyer
|Drifter, Aggression
|Iggy
|Breaker
|Vlder, Alacrity
|Inanna
|Watcher
|Iria, Sword of Convallaria, Discipline
|Leonide
|Breaker
|Papal States, Discipline
|LilyWill
|Watcher
|Vlder, Alacrity
|Magnus
|Defender
|Iria, Fortitude
|Maitha
|Defender
|Sword of Convallaria, Iria
|Miguel
|Watcher
|Papal States, Drifter, Discipline
|Momo
|Destroyer
|Vlder, Sword of Convallaria, Fortitude
|Nergal
|Defender
|Iria, Alacrity
|NonoWill
|Seeker
|Vlder, Sword of Convallaria, Aggression
|Nungal
|Destroyer
|Iria, Alacrity
|Rawiyah
|Breaker
|Sword of Convallaria, Iria, Alacrity
|Samantha
|Watcher
|Papal States, Aggression
|Teadon
|Defender
|The Union, Fortitude
|Xavier
|Breaker
|Iria, Fortitude
|Edda
|Watcher
|Iria, Drifter, Discipline
|Simona
|Watcher
|The Union, Discipline
|Cocoa
|Defender
|Vlder, Fortitude
|Acambe
|Destroyer
|Drifter, Discipline
Published: Oct 1, 2024 12:44 pm