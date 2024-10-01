The pixel art gacha game Sword of Convallaria has brought more than 20 Legendary characters for players to collect and use in their strategies when completing stages in the Fool’s Journey. Every player starts with Maitha, and can get more characters through summoning.

How characters work in Sword of Convallaria

You can’t use your characters in the Spiral of Destinies mode. Image via XD Entertainment.

You’ll notice that you can’t use your characters while playing the Spiral of Destinies mode, only in the Fool’s Journey and Crossing Worlds modes. When in the Fool’s Journey’s Elysium, you can collect the characters you meet in the Spiral of Destinies, and one won’t affect the other. You won’t have a bigger chance to get a character while summoning if you already met them in Spiral of Destinies.

All characters in Sword of Convallaria are divided into five roles—Defender, Breaker, Seeker, Watcher, and Destroyer. Additionally, they belong to two or more of 10 factions/categories: Sword of Convallaria, Iria, Vlder, The Union, Papal States, Drifter, Aggression, Alacrity, Discipline, and Fortitude.

Epic characters tend to have names such as Blade, Abyss, and Butterfly, while Rare and Common characters will have their job as their names like the Recruited Pikeman, Knighted Guard, and the K.A. Fire Conjurer. While it may take some time, you can also assign custom names to non-legendary characters by maxing out their Bond.

Each character, regardless of their rarity or faction, has Physical Attack damage, Magical Attack Damage, Physical Defense, Magical Defense, Max HP, and Speed stats that contribute to their power. For their actions, they can have a basic attack, a reaction, and up to three skills. And don’t worry: You won’t have a more difficult time if you don’t have a Legendary character on your team.

All Legendary characters in Sword of Convallaria

Who do you use to battle? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Unfortunately for players, not every memorable character from the Spiral of Destinies is available as a summonable unit just yet. Characters like Safiyyah, Auguste, Caris, and Taair are confirmed units that can be summoned in the game’s original Taiwan server, and will be debuting on the global server at some later point in time.

For now, here are all the Legendary characters currently available on Sword of Convallaria‘s global server:

Name Role Category Alexei Defender Drifter, Aggression Beryl Destroyer Sword of Convallaria, Papal States, Aggression Col Seeker Papal States, Drifter, Alacrity Dantalion Destroyer Iria, Fortitude Faycal Watcher Sword of Convallaria, Iria, Alacrity Garcia Seeker Papal States, Fortitude Gloria Watcher The Union, Fortitude Guzman Destroyer Drifter, Aggression Iggy Breaker Vlder, Alacrity Inanna Watcher Iria, Sword of Convallaria, Discipline Leonide Breaker Papal States, Discipline LilyWill Watcher Vlder, Alacrity Magnus Defender Iria, Fortitude Maitha Defender Sword of Convallaria, Iria Miguel Watcher Papal States, Drifter, Discipline Momo Destroyer Vlder, Sword of Convallaria, Fortitude Nergal Defender Iria, Alacrity NonoWill Seeker Vlder, Sword of Convallaria, Aggression Nungal Destroyer Iria, Alacrity Rawiyah Breaker Sword of Convallaria, Iria, Alacrity Samantha Watcher Papal States, Aggression Teadon Defender The Union, Fortitude

Xavier Breaker Iria, Fortitude Edda Watcher Iria, Drifter, Discipline Simona Watcher The Union, Discipline Cocoa Defender Vlder, Fortitude Acambe Destroyer Drifter, Discipline

