Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The Xbox Game Pass logo
Image via Microsoft
Category:
General

Xbox Game Pass new games and leavers (October 2024)

We only know about one game coming to Game Pass in October, but it's a big one.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|

Published: Sep 30, 2024 05:28 am

It’s that time of the month again when Game Pass owners on Xbox and PC can look forward to getting free games from their subscriptions. In October, one particular game is a big draw for potentially millions of Game Pass gamers.

Recommended Videos

That game is none other than Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which releases on Oct. 25 for Xbox and PC. There’s been no word on whether Game Pass owners on cloud platforms can also play the game on release, but for anyone who doesn’t want to shill out $70 for the latest CoD game, a Game Pass membership is a steal.

Black Ops 6 on Game Pass includes everything you would expect from the base game, with the new campaign, multiplayer, and zombie mode all being available without buying the game outright. All future CoD releases are also expected to be released on Game Pass day one, so if you are an avid subscriber of the service, you’ll never need to buy a physical version of CoD again.

October 2024 Xbox Game Pass new releases

Release DateGamePlatform
Oct. 25Call of Duty: Black Ops 6Xbox, PC

October 2024 Xbox Game Pass titles leaving

Release DateGame
??????

This list will be updated if Microsoft reveals more games in its October lineup, but for now, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the only confirmed game.

Microsoft doesn’t have much else to offer aside from Call of Duty at the moment, so unless you want to play CoD or another Xbox or PC game included in the catalog, it might be worth skipping Game Pass this month. If you do take a break, consider coming back further down the line, like when Indiana Jones and the Great Circle hits Game Pass on Dec. 9—just in time for the holidays.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter