Xbox Game Pass new games and leavers (October 2024)

It’s that time of the month again when Game Pass owners on Xbox and PC can look forward to getting free games from their subscriptions. In October, one particular game is a big draw for potentially millions of Game Pass gamers.

That game is none other than Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which releases on Oct. 25 for Xbox and PC. There’s been no word on whether Game Pass owners on cloud platforms can also play the game on release, but for anyone who doesn’t want to shill out $70 for the latest CoD game, a Game Pass membership is a steal.

Black Ops 6 on Game Pass includes everything you would expect from the base game, with the new campaign, multiplayer, and zombie mode all being available without buying the game outright. All future CoD releases are also expected to be released on Game Pass day one, so if you are an avid subscriber of the service, you’ll never need to buy a physical version of CoD again.

October 2024 Xbox Game Pass new releases

Release Date Game Platform Oct. 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Xbox, PC

October 2024 Xbox Game Pass titles leaving

This list will be updated if Microsoft reveals more games in its October lineup, but for now, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the only confirmed game.

Microsoft doesn’t have much else to offer aside from Call of Duty at the moment, so unless you want to play CoD or another Xbox or PC game included in the catalog, it might be worth skipping Game Pass this month. If you do take a break, consider coming back further down the line, like when Indiana Jones and the Great Circle hits Game Pass on Dec. 9—just in time for the holidays.

