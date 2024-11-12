Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 release countdown: Exact start time and date

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is scheduled for landing this November, and if you want to know exactly when, you’re in the right place.

The next entry in Microsoft’s long-running flight simulator series features career-mode missions, a variety of new aircraft, and it will even let you exit the plane and explore. Everything we’ve seen so far looks promising, so here’s when we can take to the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

Get ready to pilot a variety of aircraft. Image via Microsoft

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 releases on Nov. 19, 2024, but a release time has not yet been confirmed.

While Microsoft may not have confirmed the release time of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, we know Xbox exclusives typically release at midnight local time. If this is the case for Microsoft Flight Sim, you will get access to the game as soon as the clock strikes midnight in your region—with those in New Zealand getting to play first.

This also means that Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 should be able to be accessed early using the New Zealand trick, depending on your time zone. This method worked for Black Ops 6, and if the release time is midnight locally, it should work again here.

As this seems the most likely release time for Microsoft’s flight sim, our countdown below is ticking down to midnight CT on Nov. 19.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 countdown

What platforms is Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 available on?

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is an Xbox exclusive, so it will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC. It won’t be available on Xbox One, which isn’t surprising given how impressive the game’s visuals look.

Those with an Xbox Game Pass subscription will get access to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 for free from day one as part of their membership. This is the base edition of the game and doesn’t include any of the bonuses available in the more expensive additions.

All Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 editions and prices

There are several editions of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, which we’ve listed below, along with their prices and bonuses. In the table, each edition also includes the contents of those above it.

Edition Contents Price Standard Edition Base Game only $69.99 Deluxe Edition x10 Additional Aircraft

x5 Additional Handcrafted International Airports $99.99 Premium Deluxe Edition x25 Additional Aircraft

x10 Additional Handcrafted International Airports $129.99 Aviator Edition 30x Microsoft-published Marketplace aircraft developed between 2021 and 2024. $199.99

