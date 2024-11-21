How to fix Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Deluxe Edition content missing

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has endured a troubled launch period, with several issues reported by players, including content missing from pre-orders. We’ve got a potential fix if you purchased the Deluxe Edition or are missing any other pre-order bonuses.

At launch, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 provides 70 different aircraft available as standard, though that number increases if you have purchased the Deluxe Edition or higher. As these are separate from the base game, some issues have been uncovered.

There is a workaround that should fix any missing pre-order content in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and we’ve got the details you need.

How to fix Flight Simulator 2024 pre-order content missing

Bumps in the road. Image via Asobo Studios

Missing content earned through purchasing the Deluxe Edition or Premium Deluxe Edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is a known issue. However, there is a workaround to resolve this.

On most occasions, the missing content earned through purchasing one of the Deluxe editions of Flight Simulator 2024 only appears when first launching the game. If this is the case, close the game and launch the game again, which should fix the issue.

If the additional content is still missing after restarting the game, make sure you have downloaded all available addons for Flight Simulator 2024 included in your purchase. Many of them appear as separate downloads that may not have been installed with the base game.

If you are still missing some of the pre-order content you are entitled to, reach out for support on official channels or the official Discord. It may be that ongoing issues are tied to the overarching server issues that have plagued Flight Simulator 2024 since launch.

There is a seperate issue for Xbox Series X|S players missing items from Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 backward compatibility. The developer said that “over 7,790 addons from MSFS 2020 have been successfully converted,” but an issue has been uncovered where some items are incompatible and can block MSFS 2024 from loading altogether.

Players have been warned, “There is not a one-size-fits-all solution to backward compatibility.” The team is in the validation step of checking whether each addon can be successfully loaded in MSFS 2024, and so far, over 4,000 items have been verified. Work is ongoing on this issue.

