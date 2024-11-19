Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 loading bar stuck error, explained

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has launched across Xbox and PC. But players hoping to take to the skies have had their plans halted as the game gets stuck on the loading bar. If you’ve encountered the issue, we’ve got everything you need to know.

Four years after the revival of the franchise, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is making another significant leap forward with an expansive career mode, real-time ship tracking, an abundance of wildlife, and plenty more—and that popularity comes with a hit.

Server issues are nothing new for newly released games, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 seems to be no different. If you’re getting frustrated, we’ve explained the error and what you can do about it below.

Is there a fix for Flight Simulator 2024 stuck on loading screen?

Take off delayed. Image via Asobo Studios.

Unfortunately for players, there’s no known way to fix the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 stuck on loading screen error. It’s likely the issue is due to server overload and a huge amount of people trying to access the game at once, which has resulted in issues.

It appears there are several points where players are getting stuck, with progress halting at around three percent during the “loading languages” phase and at 97 percent where a message says “loading unusually long.” If you’re playing on Steam, the latter is accompanied by a note that says “log saved to Report-loading.toml”

Although frustrating, the only thing you can do is to wait until it loads. Resetting the game is not advised as you are likely to encounter the same issue and will have to start from scratch—so take a break and make a drink or sort out some life admin.

The issue might also be affected by the fact everyone is loading the game for the first time, which may result in more assets needing to be downloaded. If that’s the case, expect it to be quicker when loading in future.

On the official Discord channel, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024‘s community manager confirmed the team were “fully aware” of the issue regarding long loading times and are “looking into it.”

