How to fix Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 ‘Customize identity’ error

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has lifted off following a Nov. 19 launch, but the “Customize identity” error is causing delays at the departure gate. If you’re one of the many encountering this problem, we’ve got a potential fix for you.

The launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has certainly been a troubled one, with a huge influx of players on launch leading to frozen loading screens and crashing issues. When you do get past them, the “Customize identity” error leads to further frustration.

Players on Xbox largely encounter the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 “Customize identity” freeze, though it can also occur on Steam. Fortunately, there’s a quick and easy fix if you encounter this error.

How to fix Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 “Customize identity” freeze

The “Customize identity” error occurs after first loading into the game and progressing past the screen with the loading bar. When this error occurs, the screen only shows a “Customize identity” page and will not progress. If this error has halted you, follow these steps.

Exit and close down Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. Ensure you have downloaded the ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Addon Support’ if you are on Xbox. Restart your console or PC. Load back into Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and try again.

It may take several attempts for you to progress past this screen successfully, which is likely due to the large influx of players joining the servers and the overall issues that have been prevalent with them since the game’s launch.

Once you have customized your identity and progressed to the next stage of launch, however, you shouldn’t have to complete this progress again, as your choices will be saved. If you do, the save was likely not successfully pushed to the cloud.

If you continue encountering the error and have tried the steps above with no success, contact official support. This is likely connected to the ongoing server issues, so the best course of action in that case is to wait and try again later.

