A red and white airplane on the ground performing a medical evacuation in Flight Simulator 2024.
Image via Asobo Studios
All Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Career Mode specializations and how to unlock them

You need to work your way up in Flight Simulator 2024 and we've got everything you need to know.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 20, 2024 10:53 am

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has taken significant steps forward from its predecessor, offering a fully-fledged Career Mode where you earn your wings before undertaking special missions. Certain requirements need to be met along the way, though, and we’ve got all the details you need.

Whether you want to become an aerial firefighter or ferry passengers on long-haul journeys from one end of the world to another, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 offers it all. Though they can be done freely in other modes, Career Mode sees you start at the bottom and work your way up.

Several tasks need to be accomplished for many of the jobs available to you, however, so we’ve created a handy guide with everything you need.

Flight Simulator 2024 Career Mode specializations and unlock requirements

A Red Bull plane in Flight Simulator 2024 flying in sunset through obstacles.
Work your way up. Image via Asobo Studios

Career Mode in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 begins with the very basics and working towards a first solo flight. Once completed, the Private Pilot License for Airplanes is unlocked and the first batch of missions becomes available. From here, it’s down to you to unlock the rest.

As you level up, more specializations become available, which open the door to a more missions across various varieties. At the top of the pile is Cargo Transport – Heavy, which you need to be level 75 to unlock. Of course, you can always choose to do whatever you want outside of Career Mode.

We’ve split the sections below into two tables, with one covering Airplanes in Flight Simulator 2024 and the other covering Rotorcraft.

Airplane specializations and unlock requirements

NameRequired LevelRequired LicensesOther Requirements
First Flight1Private Pilot License – AirplaneN/A
Ferry Flight3Commercial Pilot License – AirplaneN/A
Flightseeing5Commercial Pilot License – AirplaneN/A
Skydive Aviation8Commercial Pilot License – Airplane– Score five Airplane missions with C or above.
– Perform three Airplane missions with landing smoothness above 50%
Cargo Transport – Light10Commercial Pilot License – Airplane– Perform five Airplane missions with landing smoothness above 50%
– Score seven Airplane missions with C or above
Aerial Advertising12Commercial Pilot License – Airplane– Score five Flightseeing or Skydive Aviation missions with B or above
Charter Service – Private16Instrument Rating– Perform seven Airplane missions with landing smoothness above 50%
– Score 10 Airplane missions with C or above
Search & Rescue20Tailwheel Endorsement– Perform 10 landings with an Airplane on soft runways or bush
Cargo Transport – Medium25– Instrument Rating
– Turboprop Engine Rating		– Perform 10 flights with full ATC procedures with an Airplane
– Perform five Cargo Airplane missions
Aerial Firefighting – Initial Attack30– Scoop Endorsement
– Turboprop Engine Rating		– Score 10 Airplane missions with A or above
Medevac35– Instrument Rating
– Turboprop Engine Rating		– Score 15 Airplane missions with B or above
Agricultural Aviation40– Tailwheel Endorsement
– Turboprop Engine Rating		– Perform 20 landings with an Airplane on soft runways or bush
Charter Service – VIP45– Instrument Rating
– Turboprop Engine Rating		– Score 10 Private Charter Airplane missions with B or above
Passenger Transport – Airline50Jet Airline Transport Pilot Rating– Perform 20 flights with full ATC procedures with an Airplane
– Score 15 Airplane missions with A or above
Aerial Firefighting – Extended Attack60– Scoop Endorsement
– Turboprop Airline Transport Pilot Rating		– Score 10 Firefighting Airplane missions with A or above
Cargo Transport – Heavy75– Jet Airline Transport Rating– Perform 30 flights with full ATC procedures with an Airplane
– Score 15 Cargo Transport – Medium missions with A or above

Rotorcraft specializations and unlock requirements

A red helicopter over a mountain in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.
Get to the chopper. Image via Asobo Studios
NameRequired LevelRequired LicensesOther Requirements
Passenger Transport3Commercial Pilot License – RotorcraftN/A
Flightseeing5Commercial Pilot License – RotorcraftN/A
Search & Rescue12Turbine Engine Rating– Score seven Rotorcraft missions with C or above
Search & Rescue – Hoist20– Hoist Endorsement
– Turbine Engine Rating		– Perform 10 Search & Rescue Rotorcraft missions
Cargo Transport – Hook30– Turbine Engine Rating
– Hook Endorsement		– Score 10 Rotorcraft missions with B or above
Agricultural Aviation40Turbine Engine Rating– Perform 15 landings with a Rotorcraft on soft runways or bush
Aerial Construction50– Airline Transport Pilot License – Rotorcraft
– Hook Endorsement		– Score five Helicopter Cargo Transport missions with S
