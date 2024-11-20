All Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Career Mode specializations and how to unlock them

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 has taken significant steps forward from its predecessor, offering a fully-fledged Career Mode where you earn your wings before undertaking special missions. Certain requirements need to be met along the way, though, and we’ve got all the details you need.

Whether you want to become an aerial firefighter or ferry passengers on long-haul journeys from one end of the world to another, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 offers it all. Though they can be done freely in other modes, Career Mode sees you start at the bottom and work your way up.

Several tasks need to be accomplished for many of the jobs available to you, however, so we’ve created a handy guide with everything you need.

Flight Simulator 2024 Career Mode specializations and unlock requirements

Work your way up. Image via Asobo Studios

Career Mode in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 begins with the very basics and working towards a first solo flight. Once completed, the Private Pilot License for Airplanes is unlocked and the first batch of missions becomes available. From here, it’s down to you to unlock the rest.

As you level up, more specializations become available, which open the door to a more missions across various varieties. At the top of the pile is Cargo Transport – Heavy, which you need to be level 75 to unlock. Of course, you can always choose to do whatever you want outside of Career Mode.

We’ve split the sections below into two tables, with one covering Airplanes in Flight Simulator 2024 and the other covering Rotorcraft.

Airplane specializations and unlock requirements

Name Required Level Required Licenses Other Requirements First Flight 1 Private Pilot License – Airplane N/A Ferry Flight 3 Commercial Pilot License – Airplane N/A Flightseeing 5 Commercial Pilot License – Airplane N/A Skydive Aviation 8 Commercial Pilot License – Airplane – Score five Airplane missions with C or above.

– Perform three Airplane missions with landing smoothness above 50% Cargo Transport – Light 10 Commercial Pilot License – Airplane – Perform five Airplane missions with landing smoothness above 50%

– Score seven Airplane missions with C or above Aerial Advertising 12 Commercial Pilot License – Airplane – Score five Flightseeing or Skydive Aviation missions with B or above Charter Service – Private 16 Instrument Rating – Perform seven Airplane missions with landing smoothness above 50%

– Score 10 Airplane missions with C or above Search & Rescue 20 Tailwheel Endorsement – Perform 10 landings with an Airplane on soft runways or bush Cargo Transport – Medium 25 – Instrument Rating

– Turboprop Engine Rating – Perform 10 flights with full ATC procedures with an Airplane

– Perform five Cargo Airplane missions Aerial Firefighting – Initial Attack 30 – Scoop Endorsement

– Turboprop Engine Rating – Score 10 Airplane missions with A or above Medevac 35 – Instrument Rating

– Turboprop Engine Rating – Score 15 Airplane missions with B or above Agricultural Aviation 40 – Tailwheel Endorsement

– Turboprop Engine Rating – Perform 20 landings with an Airplane on soft runways or bush Charter Service – VIP 45 – Instrument Rating

– Turboprop Engine Rating – Score 10 Private Charter Airplane missions with B or above Passenger Transport – Airline 50 Jet Airline Transport Pilot Rating – Perform 20 flights with full ATC procedures with an Airplane

– Score 15 Airplane missions with A or above Aerial Firefighting – Extended Attack 60 – Scoop Endorsement

– Turboprop Airline Transport Pilot Rating – Score 10 Firefighting Airplane missions with A or above Cargo Transport – Heavy 75 – Jet Airline Transport Rating – Perform 30 flights with full ATC procedures with an Airplane

– Score 15 Cargo Transport – Medium missions with A or above

Rotorcraft specializations and unlock requirements

Get to the chopper. Image via Asobo Studios

Name Required Level Required Licenses Other Requirements Passenger Transport 3 Commercial Pilot License – Rotorcraft N/A Flightseeing 5 Commercial Pilot License – Rotorcraft N/A Search & Rescue 12 Turbine Engine Rating – Score seven Rotorcraft missions with C or above Search & Rescue – Hoist 20 – Hoist Endorsement

– Turbine Engine Rating – Perform 10 Search & Rescue Rotorcraft missions Cargo Transport – Hook 30 – Turbine Engine Rating

– Hook Endorsement – Score 10 Rotorcraft missions with B or above Agricultural Aviation 40 Turbine Engine Rating – Perform 15 landings with a Rotorcraft on soft runways or bush Aerial Construction 50 – Airline Transport Pilot License – Rotorcraft

– Hook Endorsement – Score five Helicopter Cargo Transport missions with S

