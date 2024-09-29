All Potions and what they do in Halls of Torment

Is it just me, or is retro having a renaissance? Roguelite dungeon crawler Halls of Torment uses a nostalgic, pre-rendered aesthetic to great effect, but if you want to stay alive long enough to admire it, you’re going to want to reach for a potion.

Halls of Torment unabashedly leans into sword-and-sorcery tropes, and the elaborate potion bottle full of mysterious glowing liquid is right up there with the beefy barbarians as far as iconic images go. You’ll have to put some work into unlocking potions in the first place, but the effects are more than worth it.

Every Potion effect in Halls of Torment

You want to do stuff like this? Then get yourself a potion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before anything else, you need to unlock Potions by rescuing the Cupbearer from the Forgotten Viaduct. After that, he’ll stick around in camp and brew potions for you from the ingredients you bring him. Thankfully, this won’t cost you anything besides the ingredients themselves and the bottles to store the potions in. The full list of his wares can be found below:

Strong Wine : Rerolls the complete selection of level up traits.

: Rerolls the complete selection of level up traits. Potion of Oblivion : Allows you to select a trait at random to be removed from the pool for the rest of your run (including its iterations.)

: Allows you to select a trait at random to be removed from the pool for the rest of your run (including its iterations.) Potion of Memories : Select a single trait, making it guaranteed to appear at your next level up.

: Select a single trait, making it guaranteed to appear at your next level up. Reverberant Tinkture : Allows you to apply the effects of a trait, both positive and negative, twice when leveling up.

: Allows you to apply the effects of a trait, both positive and negative, twice when leveling up. Potion of Renewal : Rerolls the complete selection of abilities.

: Rerolls the complete selection of abilities. Hallucinogenic Elixir: Rerolls the rewards of a single chest.

Traits can make or break your build, so Initially, only Strong Wine is unlocked, but more potions will be made available at the Cupbearer as you gather the corresponding ingredients, so keep your eyes out for plants! You’ll need to chug potions to complete every achievement in the game, so get harvesting.

