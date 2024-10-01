Sword of Convallaria tier list – Best characters, ranked

As one of the most faithful spiritual successors to Final Fantasy Tactics, Sword of Convallaria comes with a robust cast of characters that offer a myriad of tactical approaches and strategies.

While every unit has something unique to offer, some stand above the rest—here’s our tier list for all the Legendary units in Sword of Convallaria.

Sword of Convallaria ranked character tier list

Let’s be fair—all the characters in Sword of Convallaria are perfectly viable in any level-appropriate PvE scenario. Add on the fact that most PvP content offers good rewards for participation alone, and you’ll find that the meta doesn’t really matter in Sword of Convallaria for most intents and purposes.

Take any tier list for SoC as a loose, general estimate of power levels and versatility instead of hard meta. The effectiveness of any unit is heavily affected by personal affinity to the kind of tactics that unit requires, and even a bottom-tier unit can perform like a star player in the right hands and the right circumstances.

And as always, remember that it’s “waifu over meta”—if you really like a character, their tier placement simply doesn’t matter.

S tier

Edda is an irreplaceable support unit. She comes locked and loaded with two powerful team buffs, an assisting attack trait, and an incredible battlefield control ability (Wine Barrel Casting).

Inanna is hands-down the best healer available in the game. She’s got it all covered, from passive healing to emergency burst healing, attack and defense buffs, debuff cleansing, an ability that grants the very rare “act again” buff, and a whole extra defender unit as a bodyguard.

Gloria competes with Edda as the best support unit in the meta. While her flag aura alone is a powerful team tool, her real winning aspect is her ability to transition from support to a very powerful DPS unit and back again as needed.

Col is currently the most powerful Seeker unit available. Her kit speaks for itself—with high mobility, ludicrous critical damage output, and punishing counterattacks, she’ll be your go-to assassin until Safiyyah arrives to shake up the meta.

Beryl is the resident magical nuke with absurd AoE damage output as well as single-target kill capability. Her basic ability does 150 percent Piercing damage and can be spammed nonstop with a support unit to supply her with NRG, which is as terrifying as it sounds.

Cocoa is only an S tier if you have her at a full five stars, unfortunately. Having a guaranteed Happiness buff every turn lets her break the game over her wok—but less than that, and she’s a very solid A or B tier defender with healing utility.

A tier

Nonowill is a versatile Seeker with excellent damage output, mobility, and utility. One of her perks is that she belongs to both the Vlderian faction and the Sword of Convallaria, allowing her to benefit from leader auras of either group.

Magnus is a powerful Defender unit and one of the best tanks available. He excels at holding the line and dishing out extra AoE damage to punish enemies trying to push past him.

Dantalion has a kit that looks S tier at a glance, but is held back by the fact that it relies on him staying alive to benefit from ally deaths at all. Still, he has incredible damage output and is essential on Iria-based teams.

Acambe’s main gimmick is surrounding himself with summoned units to do the fighting for him, and it’s beyond effective. Unfortunately, he’s very NRG-hungry and doesn’t have much to offer in terms of DPS or overall utility without his personal posse.

Samantha is your archetypal healer who is very good at what she does. She can keep your team alive even through the most harrowing map, but lacks any other utility and is only the best option if you don’t have Inanna on your roster.

Momo can decimate enemies with AoE abilities that rack up infection stacks or send up to three enemies flying off cliffs. Her alert ability is ludicrously effective, she can even hold her own against melee attackers—the only reason she’s not S tier is because most bosses are unfortunately immune to her best features.

B tier

All characters at this tier are still excellent units, only held back by not having anything exceptional or game-breaking about their kits.

Nungal is a great sniper with solid DPS and the unique feature of doing magic damage instead of physical. Her playstyle is effective and fun, but her performance starts to fall off at higher levels.

Lilywill is another strong archer with a great kit that can either be built around critical chance or DoT damage.

Maitha is the resident jack-of-all-trades Defender. With solid stats all around and a team heal ability, there’s almost nothing she can’t fix with a well-placed kick to send enemies flying off cliffs.

Rawiyah will be your strongest Breaker available until the global servers get characters like Homa and Auguste. Even so, she’s a force to be reckoned with, having great self-sustain abilities and excellent damage output.

Simona is a solid hybrid DPS and support mage who can soak more damage than other magic-based characters.

Alexei is an excellent Defender with some great AoE capabilities as well as innate self-sustain through life steal and temporary K.O. immunity.

C tier

You will still enjoy playing the characters in this tier and below if they fit your playstyle—their placement mostly stems from an inability to stand out over some of their higher-tier counterparts when it comes to utility and power, or a very niche usage and lack of versatility.

Garcia

Faycal

Nergal

Miguel

Xavier

D tier

These characters are perfectly serviceable units, but mostly can’t keep up with the other Legendary units (and are outperformed by some especially powerful Epic units like Butterfly or Stormbreaker). If you’re not attached to any of them as characters and want to start the game with a conventionally strong team, you might benefit from rerolling your roster.

Leonide

Guzman

Teadon

Iggy

