Image Credit: Bethesda
The exterminator in Halls of Torment.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
General

All items and equipment in Halls of Torment

More like Halls of Trinkets.
Andrej Barovic
  and 
Grant St. Clair
Published: Sep 30, 2024 02:00 pm

Halls of Torment‘s 1.0 update is finally here. It’s expanded the titular Halls significantly with a new stage and endgame content, but it might be a bit hard to get around everything by yourself.

Although new dangers await, so too do new rewards and new tools to fight them with. If you’re looking to fine-tune your build, look no further than list of every item and equipment piece in Halls of Torment.

Every wearable item in Halls of Torment

Achievement screen showcasing the Unholy Crusade tab focused on the False Blessing I
Many gear and ability unlocks are tied to achievements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Halls of Torment, there are six types of items, or equipment pieces, which you can obtain and wear throughout the game. Find them listed below, along with their quest requirements, and don’t forget your potions while you’re out exploring!

Helmets

NameCostRequirement
Helmet 2000 GoldNone
Hood2000 GoldNone
War Horns4000 GoldDefeat 30,000 Hellhounds.
Fighter’s Headband4500 GoldKill 10 bosses with the Swordsman.
Vision Crown5500 GoldDefeat 10,000 Constructs.
Ruby Circlet6000 GoldWith the Exterminator, apply 30 Burn effects at the same time.
Warchief’s Visor6000 GoldDon’t move for three minutes with Shieldmaiden at the start of a run.
Frost Dragon Helmet7000 GoldDeal 10,000,000 Frost damage with the Norseman in a single run.
Wind Crown7000 GoldUsing Archer, don’t get hit for three full minutes.
Gorgon Mask7500 GoldSurvive Forgotten Viaduct level until two minutes are left.
Thunder Crown7500 GoldInflict Spark on enemies 100,000 times.
Mask of Madness8500 GoldTake 15,000 damage with Warlock (all playthroughs combined).
All Helmets in Halls of Torment.

Chest Pieces

NameCostRequirement
Chain Mail2000 GoldNone
Plate Armor2000 GoldNone
Defiant Plate5000 GoldUsing the Shieldmaiden go 28 consecutive minutes without upgrading defense at all.
Shadow Cloak5000 GoldDon’t get hit for three minutes while using Warlock.
Hunter’s Garb6000 GoldDon’t move for three minutes with the Archer at the start of a round.
Blood-soaked Shirt. 6500 GoldHeal 2,000 health in one run with the Swordsman.
Broker’s Cape6500 GoldInflict a single enemy with Fragile 10 times.
Blazing Shell8000 GoldDefeat 20,000 Scorched.
All Chest armor in Halls of Torment.

Gloves

NameCostRequirement
Quickhand Gloves2000 GoldNone
Longfinger Gloves2000 GoldNone
Thornfists2000 GoldGet hit 500 times in total as the Swordsman.
Bloodstained Wrappings3500 GoldRestore 5,000 HP in one run as the Beast Huntress.
Thundercharge Gauntlets4000 GoldReach level 60 as the Sorceress.
Fencing Gauntlets5000 GoldGet 2,000 critical hits in one run as the Shield Maiden.
Sparking Tips4000 GoldDestroy 200 objects as the Exterminator.
Unholy Touch4500 GoldApply 50,000 debuffs in total as the Cleric.
Spellcaster Gloves6660 GoldPurchase any item from the Wellkeeper.
Invocator’s Grasp6500 GoldReach level 60 as the Warlock.
Hunting Gloves5000 GoldKill 20,000 enemies in one run as the Archer.
Frost Thorns6500 GoldAvoid being hit for 360 seconds as the Norseman.
All Gloves in Halls of Torment.

Boots

NameCostRequirement
Running Shoes2000 GoldNone
Plated Boots2000 GoldNone
Electrostatic Treads8000 GoldIncrease your movement speed to 11 as the Sorceress.
Pace Setter5000 GoldSurvive 20 minutes without regenerating health.
Firewalker Boots8000 GoldWalk 8,000 meters in one run as the Exterminator.
Berserker Boots6500 GoldReach level 60 as the Norseman.
Elven Slippers4000 GoldReach level 30 as the Archer.
Spike Boots3000 GoldWalk 10,000 meters in one run as the Beast Huntress.
Bog Boots4000 GoldKill 25,000 Slimes.
All Boots in Halls of Torment.

Rings

NameCostRequirement
Copper Ring2500 GoldNone
Iron Ring 4000 GoldNone
Ring of Fire5000 GoldReach level 30 as the Exterminator.
Ring of Frost7000 GoldHit 30 enemies with a single Frost Nova as the Norseman.
Necromancer’s Clutch5000 GoldDefeat the Skeleton Lord in the Haunted Caverns.
Guiding Star6000 GoldWalk 50,000 meters as the Archer.
Seal of Rebirth5000 GoldPurchase any 10 items from the Wellkeeper.
Echoing Band8000 GoldHit 1,000 enemies for 300 or more damage in a single run as the Swordsman.
Pest Ring3500 GoldKill 50,000 enemies in total.
Ring of Thunder5500 GoldHit 1,000 enemies for 500 or more damage in a single run as the Sorceress.
Holy Relic7500 GoldReach level 60 as the Cleric.
Demonic Bond5000 GoldDefeat the Flamedancer in the Ember Grounds.
Wooden Ring2500 GoldNone
All Rings in Halls of Torment. You can wear two at once!

Amulets

NameCostRequirement
Gatherer’s Charm0 GoldRescue the Cupbearer from the Forgotten Viaduct.
Maiden’s Tear6000 GoldRecover 20,000 HP in total.
Warrior’s Fervor7500 GoldCollect 10 powerups in one run as the Norseman.
Duelist’s Spark5000 GoldDefeat a Lord as the Shield Maiden.
Collar of Confidence8000 GoldSurvive for at least 10 minutes in three separate runs as the Archer.
Scars of Toil6500 GoldReach level 30 as the Swordsman.
Shepherd’s Boon9000 GoldHave 20 active summons simultaneously as the Warlock.
Blood Catcher6000 GoldSurvive 28 minutes with no boosts to your original max health.
Elemental Resonator9000 GoldKill 50,000 enemies with status effects.
Jade Amulet5000 GoldLevel up 500 times.
All Amulets in Halls of Torment. Shiny!
