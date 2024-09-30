All items and equipment in Halls of Torment

Halls of Torment‘s 1.0 update is finally here. It’s expanded the titular Halls significantly with a new stage and endgame content, but it might be a bit hard to get around everything by yourself.

Although new dangers await, so too do new rewards and new tools to fight them with. If you’re looking to fine-tune your build, look no further than list of every item and equipment piece in Halls of Torment.

Every wearable item in Halls of Torment

Many gear and ability unlocks are tied to achievements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Halls of Torment, there are six types of items, or equipment pieces, which you can obtain and wear throughout the game. Find them listed below, along with their quest requirements, and don’t forget your potions while you’re out exploring!

Helmets

Name Cost Requirement Helmet 2000 Gold None Hood 2000 Gold None War Horns 4000 Gold Defeat 30,000 Hellhounds. Fighter’s Headband 4500 Gold Kill 10 bosses with the Swordsman. Vision Crown 5500 Gold Defeat 10,000 Constructs. Ruby Circlet 6000 Gold With the Exterminator, apply 30 Burn effects at the same time. Warchief’s Visor 6000 Gold Don’t move for three minutes with Shieldmaiden at the start of a run. Frost Dragon Helmet 7000 Gold Deal 10,000,000 Frost damage with the Norseman in a single run. Wind Crown 7000 Gold Using Archer, don’t get hit for three full minutes. Gorgon Mask 7500 Gold Survive Forgotten Viaduct level until two minutes are left. Thunder Crown 7500 Gold Inflict Spark on enemies 100,000 times. Mask of Madness 8500 Gold Take 15,000 damage with Warlock (all playthroughs combined). All Helmets in Halls of Torment.

Chest Pieces

Name Cost Requirement Chain Mail 2000 Gold None Plate Armor 2000 Gold None Defiant Plate 5000 Gold Using the Shieldmaiden go 28 consecutive minutes without upgrading defense at all. Shadow Cloak 5000 Gold Don’t get hit for three minutes while using Warlock. Hunter’s Garb 6000 Gold Don’t move for three minutes with the Archer at the start of a round. Blood-soaked Shirt. 6500 Gold Heal 2,000 health in one run with the Swordsman. Broker’s Cape 6500 Gold Inflict a single enemy with Fragile 10 times. Blazing Shell 8000 Gold Defeat 20,000 Scorched. All Chest armor in Halls of Torment.

Gloves

Name Cost Requirement Quickhand Gloves 2000 Gold None Longfinger Gloves 2000 Gold None Thornfists 2000 Gold Get hit 500 times in total as the Swordsman. Bloodstained Wrappings 3500 Gold Restore 5,000 HP in one run as the Beast Huntress. Thundercharge Gauntlets 4000 Gold Reach level 60 as the Sorceress. Fencing Gauntlets 5000 Gold Get 2,000 critical hits in one run as the Shield Maiden. Sparking Tips 4000 Gold Destroy 200 objects as the Exterminator. Unholy Touch 4500 Gold Apply 50,000 debuffs in total as the Cleric. Spellcaster Gloves 6660 Gold Purchase any item from the Wellkeeper. Invocator’s Grasp 6500 Gold Reach level 60 as the Warlock. Hunting Gloves 5000 Gold Kill 20,000 enemies in one run as the Archer. Frost Thorns 6500 Gold Avoid being hit for 360 seconds as the Norseman. All Gloves in Halls of Torment.

Boots

Name Cost Requirement Running Shoes 2000 Gold None Plated Boots 2000 Gold None Electrostatic Treads 8000 Gold Increase your movement speed to 11 as the Sorceress. Pace Setter 5000 Gold Survive 20 minutes without regenerating health. Firewalker Boots 8000 Gold Walk 8,000 meters in one run as the Exterminator. Berserker Boots 6500 Gold Reach level 60 as the Norseman. Elven Slippers 4000 Gold Reach level 30 as the Archer. Spike Boots 3000 Gold Walk 10,000 meters in one run as the Beast Huntress. Bog Boots 4000 Gold Kill 25,000 Slimes. All Boots in Halls of Torment.

Rings

Name Cost Requirement Copper Ring 2500 Gold None Iron Ring 4000 Gold None Ring of Fire 5000 Gold Reach level 30 as the Exterminator. Ring of Frost 7000 Gold Hit 30 enemies with a single Frost Nova as the Norseman. Necromancer’s Clutch 5000 Gold Defeat the Skeleton Lord in the Haunted Caverns. Guiding Star 6000 Gold Walk 50,000 meters as the Archer. Seal of Rebirth 5000 Gold Purchase any 10 items from the Wellkeeper. Echoing Band 8000 Gold Hit 1,000 enemies for 300 or more damage in a single run as the Swordsman. Pest Ring 3500 Gold Kill 50,000 enemies in total. Ring of Thunder 5500 Gold Hit 1,000 enemies for 500 or more damage in a single run as the Sorceress. Holy Relic 7500 Gold Reach level 60 as the Cleric. Demonic Bond 5000 Gold Defeat the Flamedancer in the Ember Grounds. Wooden Ring 2500 Gold None All Rings in Halls of Torment. You can wear two at once!

Amulets

Name Cost Requirement Gatherer’s Charm 0 Gold Rescue the Cupbearer from the Forgotten Viaduct. Maiden’s Tear 6000 Gold Recover 20,000 HP in total. Warrior’s Fervor 7500 Gold Collect 10 powerups in one run as the Norseman. Duelist’s Spark 5000 Gold Defeat a Lord as the Shield Maiden. Collar of Confidence 8000 Gold Survive for at least 10 minutes in three separate runs as the Archer. Scars of Toil 6500 Gold Reach level 30 as the Swordsman. Shepherd’s Boon 9000 Gold Have 20 active summons simultaneously as the Warlock. Blood Catcher 6000 Gold Survive 28 minutes with no boosts to your original max health. Elemental Resonator 9000 Gold Kill 50,000 enemies with status effects. Jade Amulet 5000 Gold Level up 500 times. All Amulets in Halls of Torment. Shiny!

