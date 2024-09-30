All items and equipment in Halls of Torment

Halls of Torment‘s 1.0 update is finally here. It’s expanded the titular Halls significantly with a new stage and endgame content, but it might be a bit hard to get around everything by yourself.
Although new dangers await, so too do new rewards and new tools to fight them with. If you’re looking to fine-tune your build, look no further than list of every item and equipment piece in Halls of Torment.
Every wearable item in Halls of Torment
In Halls of Torment, there are six types of items, or equipment pieces, which you can obtain and wear throughout the game. Find them listed below, along with their quest requirements, and don’t forget your potions while you’re out exploring!
Helmets
Name
Cost
Requirement
Helmet
2000 Gold
None
Hood
2000 Gold
None
War Horns
4000 Gold
Defeat 30,000 Hellhounds.
Fighter’s Headband
4500 Gold
Kill 10 bosses with the Swordsman.
Vision Crown
5500 Gold
Defeat 10,000 Constructs.
Ruby Circlet
6000 Gold
With the Exterminator, apply 30 Burn effects at the same time.
Warchief’s Visor
6000 Gold
Don’t move for three minutes with Shieldmaiden at the start of a run.
Frost Dragon Helmet
7000 Gold
Deal 10,000,000 Frost damage with the Norseman in a single run.
Wind Crown
7000 Gold
Using Archer, don’t get hit for three full minutes.
Gorgon Mask
7500 Gold
Survive Forgotten Viaduct level until two minutes are left.
Thunder Crown
7500 Gold
Inflict Spark on enemies 100,000 times.
Mask of Madness
8500 Gold
Take 15,000 damage with Warlock (all playthroughs combined).
Chest Pieces
Name
Cost
Requirement
Chain Mail
2000 Gold
None
Plate Armor
2000 Gold
None
Defiant Plate
5000 Gold
Using the Shieldmaiden go 28 consecutive minutes without upgrading defense at all.
Shadow Cloak
5000 Gold
Don’t get hit for three minutes while using Warlock.
Hunter’s Garb
6000 Gold
Don’t move for three minutes with the Archer at the start of a round.
Blood-soaked Shirt.
6500 Gold
Heal 2,000 health in one run with the Swordsman.
Broker’s Cape
6500 Gold
Inflict a single enemy with Fragile 10 times.
Blazing Shell
8000 Gold
Defeat 20,000 Scorched.
Gloves
Name
Cost
Requirement
Quickhand Gloves
2000 Gold
None
Longfinger Gloves
2000 Gold
None
Thornfists
2000 Gold
Get hit 500 times in total as the Swordsman.
Bloodstained Wrappings
3500 Gold
Restore 5,000 HP in one run as the Beast Huntress.
Thundercharge Gauntlets
4000 Gold
Reach level 60 as the Sorceress.
Fencing Gauntlets
5000 Gold
Get 2,000 critical hits in one run as the Shield Maiden.
Sparking Tips
4000 Gold
Destroy 200 objects as the Exterminator.
Unholy Touch
4500 Gold
Apply 50,000 debuffs in total as the Cleric.
Spellcaster Gloves
6660 Gold
Purchase any item from the Wellkeeper.
Invocator’s Grasp
6500 Gold
Reach level 60 as the Warlock.
Hunting Gloves
5000 Gold
Kill 20,000 enemies in one run as the Archer.
Frost Thorns
6500 Gold
Avoid being hit for 360 seconds as the Norseman.
Boots
Name
Cost
Requirement
Running Shoes
2000 Gold
None
Plated Boots
2000 Gold
None
Electrostatic Treads
8000 Gold
Increase your movement speed to 11 as the Sorceress.
Pace Setter
5000 Gold
Survive 20 minutes without regenerating health.
Firewalker Boots
8000 Gold
Walk 8,000 meters in one run as the Exterminator.
Berserker Boots
6500 Gold
Reach level 60 as the Norseman.
Elven Slippers
4000 Gold
Reach level 30 as the Archer.
Spike Boots
3000 Gold
Walk 10,000 meters in one run as the Beast Huntress.
Bog Boots
4000 Gold
Kill 25,000 Slimes.
Rings
Name
Cost
Requirement
Copper Ring
2500 Gold
None
Iron Ring
4000 Gold
None
Ring of Fire
5000 Gold
Reach level 30 as the Exterminator.
Ring of Frost
7000 Gold
Hit 30 enemies with a single Frost Nova as the Norseman.
Necromancer’s Clutch
5000 Gold
Defeat the Skeleton Lord in the Haunted Caverns.
Guiding Star
6000 Gold
Walk 50,000 meters as the Archer.
Seal of Rebirth
5000 Gold
Purchase any 10 items from the Wellkeeper.
Echoing Band
8000 Gold
Hit 1,000 enemies for 300 or more damage in a single run as the Swordsman.
Pest Ring
3500 Gold
Kill 50,000 enemies in total.
Ring of Thunder
5500 Gold
Hit 1,000 enemies for 500 or more damage in a single run as the Sorceress.
Holy Relic
7500 Gold
Reach level 60 as the Cleric.
Demonic Bond
5000 Gold
Defeat the Flamedancer in the Ember Grounds.
Wooden Ring
2500 Gold
None
You can wear two at once!
Amulets
Name
Cost
Requirement
Gatherer’s Charm
0 Gold
Rescue the Cupbearer from the Forgotten Viaduct.
Maiden’s Tear
6000 Gold
Recover 20,000 HP in total.
Warrior’s Fervor
7500 Gold
Collect 10 powerups in one run as the Norseman.
Duelist’s Spark
5000 Gold
Defeat a Lord as the Shield Maiden.
Collar of Confidence
8000 Gold
Survive for at least 10 minutes in three separate runs as the Archer.
Scars of Toil
6500 Gold
Reach level 30 as the Swordsman.
Shepherd’s Boon
9000 Gold
Have 20 active summons simultaneously as the Warlock.
Blood Catcher
6000 Gold
Survive 28 minutes with no boosts to your original max health.
