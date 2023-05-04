How to fix EA app login did not go as planned error

One of the more frustrating and common error messages that players using the EA app will run into says “The EA app login did not as planned.” Players will often see this particular error message pop up after they put in their login credentials or simply try to open the app or a game through it.

Since players’ time is valuable and this error message prevents players from accessing their favorite games, many of them want to fix the error as soon as possible. Luckily, there are a few fixes that players can try that should clear up the “login did not as planned” error within the EA app.

Fixing the EA app login did not go as planned error, explained

This error message appears to be a fairly new one since players started to report seeing it around March 2023. But the error does not seem to be resolved as of yet, with players still reporting running into the message. For anyone affected by the error, you can read our potential fixes below.

Using App Recovery in Windows

This fix is only for those on PC in Microsoft Windows. It’s also been the most successful fix to date, with most players saying their EA app was back to normal after performing the fix.

To use the App Recovery system, you can open your Windows start menu and then scroll down to the EA option. Here, click on the down arrow in the box and then press “App Recovery.” This should trigger a new window to pop up that asks you if you want to clear the cache of the EA app. Say yes to this option, wait for the process to run, and then restart the EA app. With any luck, you will no longer see the error.

Restart the EA app and your system

This is a basic fix but it’s one that you should try nonetheless. To fully close out of the EA app, open Task Manager in Windows and then right-click on the EA app. Press “End Task,” and then proceed to open the EA app back up. If that didn’t work, a restart of your system could also be a potential fix.

Check the EA server status

Another basic fix, your next step should be to ensure that the EA servers are functioning properly. If the servers are down, then it could affect the EA app and cause several different error messages to arise. To check the servers, you can either visit the EA Help Twitter account or the Down Detector page for EA. If users are reporting issues with the servers, then that is likely the cause of your error message.

Power cycle your internet

The last potential fix we have is on your side of things. You can attempt to restart your internet modem and/or router to see if the error message’s root cause was a faulty connection. To have the greatest chance of success, you need to power cycle your modem/router. Power cycling is done by unplugging your modem/router from its power source, waiting 30 seconds, and then plugging it back in. When the internet comes back online, check the EA app again and see if anything has changed.

If nothing has changed, you will simply have to wait for EA to fix the error message.