How to fix EA app network failed error

It’s no secret that the EA app and servers are not the most reliable in the video game industry. Users often have issues trying to connect to either the app or servers and usually, the fault lies on the publisher’s side of things.

But players have started to see a new error pop up when trying to launch the EA app. This error says the “EA app network failed,” which leaves users confused about what steps to take next.

If you have seen this error pop up and are wondering how to fix it, you have come to the right place. In this guide, we will go over some potential workarounds that could allow you to get online and connect to the EA app.

Fixing the EA app network failed error, explained

For starters, the reason behind this error could be either the user’s fault or the publisher’s fault since we’re dealing with network connectivity. Players will often see this error if their own internet connection is currently faulty or if the EA app has gone offline for maintenance or other reasons. But there are other instances where this error pops up for neither of those reasons.

Below, you can see a list of potential fixes you can try when you see the “EA app network failed” error.

Restart the EA app and your system

This is the first fix that users should try since it usually solves the issue. On your system, you need to completely end the task for the EA app, which can be done by going to Task Manager and right-clicking on the EA app. Then, you can start the app back up again and see if the error has gone away.

If that doesn’t work, then a simple restart of your entire system might do the trick as well.

Check the EA server status

As previously mentioned, sometimes the EA servers go offline for maintenance or other reasons, which could affect the app’s online capabilities. To check the current server status for EA, you can visit the EA Help Twitter account or the Down Detector page for EA. If neither of these pages indicate any issues with the servers at the time you look, then you can safely assume the servers are not to blame.

Related: Are EA’s servers down? Here’s how to check EA server status

Power cycle your internet modem/router

Now it’s time to start troubleshooting your side of things. To ensure that your internet is not to blame for the error, you can power cycle your modem or router. A power cycle occurs when you unplug your modem and/or router from its power source and leave it unplugged for at least 30 seconds. Then, you can plug the devices back in and wait for them to reboot.

If your internet is fully working as intended but the EA app network failed error still appears, then you can deduce that your connection is not the problem.

Related: How to fix EA Error Code 721

Sign out and back into your EA account

The last potential fix we have is to log out and into your EA account. If you launch the EA app, you should be able to see your account icon at the top of the screen before the error message appears. During this time, you can log out of your account and then back into it. After logging back in, see if the error message still appears.

If it does, you will simply have to wait for EA to fix the issue as it’s clearly a problem with the app itself.