Are EA Servers down? Here’s how to check

Electronic Arts, better known simply as EA, is the video game company behind some of the biggest games on the market. Sports fans likely enjoy at least one of the EA Sports games, while EA is also behind the Battlefield series and popular battle royale title Apex Legends.

Sometimes the EA servers experience issues, which can prevent players from enjoying their favorite titles. There are a few ways to check the status of EA servers to give you a better understanding of the issues occurring and an ETA of when you can hop back into a game.

Here are the best ways to check if EA servers are down.

EA Help

The EA Help website should be your first stop if you encounter issues with an EA game or other online EA services. Check the EA player community Answers HQ page, where players can communicate with one another about any issues.

EA’s Check Server Status page provides links to check the servers for each major platform. Sometimes these servers are the reason for disruptions. Players can also manually search different EA games on the EA Help website to check whether a single game is experiencing problems or it is a widespread issue.

The help website also features a page dedicated to troubleshooting connection issues if you still experience issues, even if the EA servers are functioning normally.

The EA Help Twitter account is an excellent source for players since it is constantly updated with information regarding EA servers. Players can also mention or message the account to get in touch with an EA representative who can further assist with specific problems.

Down Detector

Players looking for a second opinion can use Down Detector, a website that tracks EA servers across all platforms. This is a third-party website that EA does not officially support, so it is best to use it as a supplemental source of information.

But Down Detector does provide an in-depth look at outages, including an outage map, the most reported problems, and comments from other users experiencing issues. It also provides a timeline of reported issues within the last 24 hours to help measure how long the servers have been down or disrupted.