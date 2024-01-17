Category:
General

Biggest upcoming game releases for January 2024

January 2024 is off to a hot start.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jan 17, 2024 06:37 am
Ellie pointing gun in the last of us part 2
Image via Naughty Dog

There’s no rest for the wicked as January 2024 kicks the gaming year off with a bang with many big releases pencilled in. 

Goodbye 2023, you were a veritable gold mine. But it’s on to pastures new with big, fresh, mouth-watering game releases in January 2024. The conveyor belt doesn’t stop for anyone, especially us poor gamers, and it’s already onto a new year of stellar software.

Tekken 8 and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown are just two of the stacked AAA titles arriving this month, and there’s plenty more to look forward. So, enough talking; here are the biggest and best game releases for January 2024.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Jan. 18

sargon swinging in prince of persia the lost crown
Swinging into the new year. Image via Ubisoft

I don’t need to say much more than I already have in my glowing Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown review. What I will say is that I’m not opposed to even more POP games like this; The Lost Crown is an early GOTY contender, and its wonderful interpretation of Metroidvania titles means that the length of time it takes you to beat Prince of Persia is worth it.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered – Jan. 19

close up of joel miller in the last of us part 2
Not this again. Image via Naughty Dog

Like its predecessor, The Last of Us Part 2 has received a glossy makeover in the form of a remastered version. While the main game has largely stayed the same, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered spruces up the graphics, makes use of the PS5 controller’s DualSense technology and adds a new “No Return” roguelike mode.

Palworld (Early Access)- Jan. 19

palworld creature with missile launcher
What a ridiculous image, and we’re all for it. Image via Pocketpair

Palworld has been unable to keep itself out of the headlines, and for good reason. The open-world creature-collecting title incorporates a rare blend of cute and cuddly chaos that splices together the addictive seeking out, battling, and capturing of creatures to use with guns, explosions, and other serious weaponry. What’s more, you need to watch out as all Palworld Pals will bite back. 

Enshrouded (Early Access) – Jan. 24

town in enshrouded
Another bout of survival and crafting. Image via Keen Games

The survival and crafting genre has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, and the strength of the competition is only intensifying. Enshrouded is the latest title to tackle the genre and promises an ambitious sightseeing survival adventure across all manner of terrain and environments. You’ll need to craft gear, stave off hostile threats, and do whatever it takes to survive.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy – Jan. 25

objection in ace attorney
Phoenix Wright is back. Image via Capcom

Ever wanted to be a detective/courtroom lawyer? Well, Ace Attorney is the perfect outlet for these desires. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney bundles together Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice—along with a bunch of DLC to sweeten the pot. You don’t think this is a top deal? OBJECTION!

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth – Jan. 26

main characters cut scene in like a dragon infinite wealth
Like A Dragon, like clockwork. Image via Sega

The next step in the Yakuza/Like A Dragon saga—Infinite Wealth—once again puts us in the shoes of both Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu. There’s a slight deviation in the formula as they get to visit Hawaii, of all places! But all your fan-favorite gameplay touches can be found here: jobs to complete, an abundance of mini-games, unique fighting styles, and much more.

Tekken 8 – Jan. 26

devil jin in tekken 8
The Iron Fist Tournament is back. Image via Bandai Namco

The never-ending power struggle between Kazuya Mishima and his son—Jin Mishima—rages on. The devilish duo aside, Tekken 8 is stacked with a sizable roster of new characters and returning heroes, a ton of new and confirmed stages to compete in, the introduction of the heat system, and the return of Tekken Ball.

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.