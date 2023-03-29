Tekken 8’s Heat System explained

Things are about to heat up in Tekken 8 with the new Heat System, which aims to be a chaotic and enjoyable time for players thanks to the system’s flashy on-screen nature that can deal a ton of damage to an opponent if used correctly.

Tekken 8’s Heat System is a new mechanic that has been teased in trailers. But during a recent preview event with travel expenses provided by Bandai Namco, the developer revealed new details on how the system works, what it’ll do, and how to make the most out of it.

How does Tekken 8’s Heat System work?

Heat System is a new mechanic introduced in Tekken 8 that allows you to use special moves and deal damage over a short period of time. Characters’ unique characteristics are also enhanced when it’s active.

You enter the mode either via the press of a button or by using a character-specific Heat Move known as the “Heat Engager,” with both offering unique ways to take advantage of the fight. Entering Heat State with a single button press allows you to perform one Heat action while in that state. Entering Heat State via Heat Engager lets you perform two actions.

When in the Heat State, which can be activated once per round for 10 seconds, you have two options at your disposal. The first is “Heat Smash,” which consumes all the Heat Energy you currently have but allows you to perform a special attack that deals a huge amount of damage. Heat State ends once this move is used. The second is “Heat Dash,” which allows you to get close to make an advantageous situation.

The way in which you choose to go into Heat State is important. If you enter via Heat Engager, you will be able to perform a Heat Dash and then a Heat Smash, perform two Heat Dash, or use it all on a Heat Smash. If you choose the single-button press option, however, you need to decide whether to Heat Dash or Heat Smash.