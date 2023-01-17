All confirmed characters for Tekken 8

Tekken 8 is set to bring the gameplay and story of the Tekken franchise into the next console generation, potentially bringing an end to the family blood feud between Kazuya Mashima and Jin Kazama while giving fans the first true new Tekken game since Tekken 7 first hit arcades in March 2015. And a new fighting game means fans will be asking what characters are showing up in Tekken 8.

We have only seen a brief glimpse of actual gameplay, with Bandai Namco confirming that T8’s new systems will focus on “aggressive tactics” and a new “Heat System” mechanic with modifiers for attacks with special moves and enhancements for each character’s abilities in a new way compared to previous titles. Additionally, we also know that the game is being developed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC with no cross-gen versions listed as of December 2022.

We still don’t have a release date, or even a window, for when T8 will drop but Bandai is likely going to be dropping more trailers and information at various events throughout 2023. This includes more details about which characters will be featured in the new game’s roster—so here is a running tally of which fighters are confirmed for the next King of Iron Fist Tournament.

Full character list for Tekken 8

Image via Bandai Namco

You never really know who will make an appearance in a Tekken game, both because characters come and go regardless of if they are alive or not and the guest characters that typically show up at launch. Story be damned, there will be a mix of new, returning, and surprise guests filling out the roster.

Just like with most fighting game hype cycles, Bamco will likely drop a few trailers here and there to show off a new character or two. So be ready for fists to meet fate as this roster expands over the next year or more.