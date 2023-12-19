What platforms is Tekken 8 available on?

Where you can take part in the Tekken 8 tournament?

Tekken 8 is set to be one of 2024’s biggest releases and we’ve got all the latest on every platform Bandai Namco is bringing its ferocious festival of fisticuffs to.

It’s the turn of Tekken 8 and the arcade fighter is back to pummel your TV screen with more classic action. It will mark the 30th year of Tekken, so what better way to celebrate than with an eight mainline entry and all-new characters to etch themselves in Tekken folklore?

With a multitude of platforms available in the modern day, it’s not always clear-cut which games are arriving on which platforms. To help, let’s run through every format that Tekken 8 will grace.

Which platforms will Tekken 8 be on?

Oh, you little devil. Image via Bandai Namco

Tekken 8 will be available from day one on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

This means last-gen consoles in the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will once again be missing another major AAA release as developers prioritize newer consoles and specs—meaning you’ll need to upgrade if you haven’t already.

If you have though, then all of Tekken 8‘s shiny new stages and levels will exude a sleek shine befitting of highly charged gaming hardware.

Keep up to date with all the title’s latest news including the addition of crossplay to Tekken 8, which pre-order bonuses you can secure, as well as the countdown to the full Tekken 8 launch.