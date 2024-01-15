Category:
Tekken 8: Full character roster and DLC roadmap

How many characters will meet their fate this time?
Cale Michael
Published: Jan 15, 2024 04:22 am
Tekken 8 Jin Kazama clenching his fist as red electricity crackles around it
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Bandai Namco YouTube

The baton has passed from Tekken 7 to Tekken 8, which means Bandai Namco is running full force at a brick wall of content for the next several years after the next installment goes live. That means we already have the full launch roster for T8 and a roadmap for the upcoming DLC that will keep things fresh moving forward. 

Tekken 8 brings the next installment of the long-running fighting game franchise to console and PC on Jan. 26. Bandai put an emphasis on reworking the series and its characters from the ground up with new yet recognizable elements instead of flooding the game’s roster with newcomers and guest fighters. In total, only three new characters are joining the roster—with one additional fighter that you could technically add to that list. 

Tekken 8 Roster Guide: All playable characters and full DLC roadmap

Every playable character in Tekken 8

Tekken 8’s base roster contains 32 playable characters, including three newcomers, one reworked fighter, and 28 familiar faces. Even the returning characters have been changed somehow, whether it be updated visual styles or new moves that play into how their fighting styles have evolved over the years. 

Here is a full list of all 32 characters in the base game’s roster for Tekken 8, documented in alphabetical order. 

A full view of the 32 playable base roster characters in Tekken 8.
There are 32 total characters available at launch in Tekken 8. Image via r/Tekken

All returning characters in Tekken 8

Alisa BosconovitchAsuka KazamaBryan Fury
Claudio SerafinoDevil JinFeng Wei
HwoarangJin KazamaJun Kazama
Kazuya MishimaKingKuma
Lars AlexanderssonLee ChaolanLeo Kliesen
Leroy SmithLili de RochefortLing Xiaoyu
Marshall LawNina WilliamsPanda
Paul PhoenixRavenSergei Dragunov
ShaheenSteve FoxYoshimitsu
Zafina

All new characters in Tekken 8

Azucena Milagros Ortiz CastilloReina
Jack-8Victor Chevalier

Tekken 8 DLC roadmap: All DLC characters in Playable Character Year 1 Pass

During the Tekken World Tour Finals 2023, Bandai announced the first wave of DLC coming to Tekken 8 post-launch. 

Playable Character Year 1 Pass will run for a year, releasing a character in Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter—likely leading up to a Year 2 Pass announcement at some point in early 2024. Eddy Gordo is currently the only DLC fighter the developers have revealed as part of the initial announcement. 

Eddy Gordo headlining Tekken 8's first year of DLC.
Eddy Gordo is the first of four DLC characters coming to Tekken 8 in year one. Image via Bandai Namco
Release timeCharacter
Spring 2024Eddy Gordo
Summer 2024TBA
Autumn 2024TBA
Winter 2024TBA

With all these characters, you will have plenty of options to pick from and try to master alongside Tekken 8’s new Special Style controls. Just make sure your PC is up to running the game if you plan to play it there.

