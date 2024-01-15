Tekken 8: Full character roster and DLC roadmap

The baton has passed from Tekken 7 to Tekken 8, which means Bandai Namco is running full force at a brick wall of content for the next several years after the next installment goes live. That means we already have the full launch roster for T8 and a roadmap for the upcoming DLC that will keep things fresh moving forward.

Tekken 8 brings the next installment of the long-running fighting game franchise to console and PC on Jan. 26. Bandai put an emphasis on reworking the series and its characters from the ground up with new yet recognizable elements instead of flooding the game’s roster with newcomers and guest fighters. In total, only three new characters are joining the roster—with one additional fighter that you could technically add to that list.

Every playable character in Tekken 8

Tekken 8’s base roster contains 32 playable characters, including three newcomers, one reworked fighter, and 28 familiar faces. Even the returning characters have been changed somehow, whether it be updated visual styles or new moves that play into how their fighting styles have evolved over the years.

Here is a full list of all 32 characters in the base game’s roster for Tekken 8, documented in alphabetical order.

All returning characters in Tekken 8

Alisa Bosconovitch Asuka Kazama Bryan Fury Claudio Serafino Devil Jin Feng Wei Hwoarang Jin Kazama Jun Kazama Kazuya Mishima King Kuma Lars Alexandersson Lee Chaolan Leo Kliesen Leroy Smith Lili de Rochefort Ling Xiaoyu Marshall Law Nina Williams Panda Paul Phoenix Raven Sergei Dragunov Shaheen Steve Fox Yoshimitsu Zafina

All new characters in Tekken 8

Azucena Milagros Ortiz Castillo Reina Jack-8 Victor Chevalier

Tekken 8 DLC roadmap: All DLC characters in Playable Character Year 1 Pass

During the Tekken World Tour Finals 2023, Bandai announced the first wave of DLC coming to Tekken 8 post-launch.

Playable Character Year 1 Pass will run for a year, releasing a character in Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter—likely leading up to a Year 2 Pass announcement at some point in early 2024. Eddy Gordo is currently the only DLC fighter the developers have revealed as part of the initial announcement.

Release time Character Spring 2024 Eddy Gordo Summer 2024 TBA Autumn 2024 TBA Winter 2024 TBA

With all these characters, you will have plenty of options to pick from and try to master alongside Tekken 8’s new Special Style controls. Just make sure your PC is up to running the game if you plan to play it there.