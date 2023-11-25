Tekken 8 PC specs: What are the minimum PC requirements?

Know if your PC can run Tekken 8 before buying the game.

Tekken 8 is set to release on January 25, 2024 for all platforms. If you’re planning to play Tekken 8 on PC, you should make sure you’re aware of the minimum PC requirements so you can be sure your PC is capable of running the game.

While Tekken 8 will be quite demanding, you still have a couple of months to upgrade your setup if needs be. Here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements to play Tekken 8.

Tekken 8 minimum PC requirements

While Tekken 8 is a fighting game, it requires nearly as much as some RPGs with vast open worlds like Starfield and Cyberpunk 2077. If your PC parts are outdated, chances are you’ll need to upgrade them to play Tekken 8 even on the lowest graphical settings.

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Intel Core i5-6600K, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti, AMD Radeon R9 380X

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti, AMD Radeon R9 380X DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband internet connection

Broadband internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

Tekken 8 recommended PC requirements

Tekken 8 will be the best game of the franchise, at least in terms of graphics. Image via Bandai Namco

If you want to go beyond and ensure your PC will run Tekken 8 without any stressful frame drops even with everything set to high, make sure you meet the recommended requirements.

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit

Intel Core i7-7700K, AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband internet connection

Broadband internet connection Storage: 100 GB available space

This is everything you needed to know about Tekken 8’s PC requirements. Bear in mind that Bandai Namco says these settings are subject to change, but we’ll update this page if anything changes.