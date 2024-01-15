Tekken World Tour Finals 2023: All results, standings, and Tekken 8 announcements

Tekken 7 gets one last ride before the next iteration of the King of Iron Fist Tournament enters its next era with the release of Tekken 8 on Jan. 26. Whoever wins the Tekken World Tour Finals 2023 will be the final T7 world champion, so the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Running on Jan. 13 and 14, the top 20 Tekken players from the last year of competitions come together for a final clash for $100,000 USD in New Orleans, U.S. This includes multiple former TWT champions returning while other greats like Arslan Ash battle to add another title to their T7 legacies.

For the TWT Finals 2023, players will be split into four groups of five to fight for placements in the final bracket—with only two players from each group moving on. From there, the playoffs will be double-elimination, best-of-twos until we reach the final three rounds, which are best-of-threes.

Tekken World Tour Finals 2023: All results and standings

Place Player Prize (USD) First Arslan Ash $50,000 Second CBM $13,000 Third ULSAN $6,000 Fourth LowHigh $4,000 Fifth RangchuAO $3,000 Seventh KneeJeonDDing $2,500 Ninth Joey FuryRaefATIFDanielmado $2,000 13th JoKaAnakinJoeCrushChikurin $1,250 17th Super AkoumaKkokkomaBookTibetano $750

Arslan Ash’s 3-1 victory over CBM in the grand finals makes him the second Pakistani player to win the TWT, following ATIF’s breakout performance at the TWT Finals in 2022. It also likely cements his legacy as the greatest Tekken 7 player ever, adding his first TWT title to dozens of others—including a record four Tekken Evo championships.

Taking the final TWT title was Arslan’s main goal for the last six months, noting back at Evo 2023 that he hadn’t won that event yet and it would be a perfect end to his time with T7 before potentially moving on to play T8.

All Tekken 8 announcements from Tekken World Tour Finals 2023

While Bandai Namco didn’t promise any Tekken 8 announcements for the Tekken World Tour Finals 2023, several different trailers were shown.

Throughout the weekend, Bandai shared gameplay trailers for Alisa and Zafina, two returning fighters that we already knew were in the game but did not have full trailers yet, along with the full reveal of Tekken 8’s opening movie. During the final day of action, a DLC roadmap for Tekken 8’s Playable Character Year 1 Pass was shared too, revealing that Eddy Gordo will join the roster this Spring and additional fighters will be released in Summer, Autumn, and Winter.

We also got confirmation that the Tekken World Tour will return on April 13 with Tekken 8 as the main title.