Every Tekken 8 new character

Tekken 8 is looking for a fight and encourages players to rekindle their affiliations for iconic personalities and embrace new Tekken 8 characters in the 2024 beat ’em up.

If you like your fighting games to have wrestlers wearing tiger masks, katana-wielding ninjas, or straight-up devils, then Tekken 8 is for you. Bandai Namco’s legendary fighting franchise has spanned multiple decades and returns in 2024 with Tekken 8—with many confirmed characters.

Dominant-looking figures such as Gigas and Master Raven represented the new breed in Tekken 7, so let’s see who’s stepping up to the mantle of “new characters” in Tekken 8.

All Tekken 8 new characters

Damn, I look good. Image via Bandai Namco

Azucena Castillo, Jack-8, Reina, and Victor Chevalier are the four new characters in Tekken 8.

With a roster of 32 fully-fledged, raring-to-go fighters, the four newbies provide a nice little splice of new amongst the sea of fan favorites and stars—some of whom have been in Tekken since the start.

Azucena Castillo

A fiery character from Peru, Azucena Castillo ties her interests in dancing, modeling, and MMA fighting to become a dangerous, dollface with a dangerous penchant for fighting. The self-proclaimed “Coffee Queen” uses a variety of unorthodox movements and rapid strikes to make herself a more than worthy competitor in Tekken 8.

Jack-8

While technically new, Jack-8 is the latest and greatest model of the Jack series of robots dating back to the original Tekken 1. This incarnation, Jack-8, features greater AI and technology in its lore, but from what we’ve seen in actual gameplay, Jack-8 hits harder than a freight train made entirely of biceps.

Reina

Another debutant, Reina, is a student short in stature but not in fighting spirit. We know the diminutive character likes purple and can use her small, athletic frame to bring even the mightiest fighters to their knees.

Victor Chevalier

Suave and sophisticated, Vicrtoer Chevalier looks like the kind of guy who will wine and dine someone and never call them again. On the other hand, he also looks like someone who can handle himself, and he looks to bring with him a stylish new Tekken 8 stage—Celebration of Seine. Guns and swords make up just a small portion of Chevalioer’s offense, and his ability to mix things up will make him a difficult-to-read opponent.