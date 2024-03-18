Tekken 8 character tier list: Ranking the best and worst fighters

The Tekken franchise has had a ton of characters since its inception, and their power and effectiveness always fluctuates between every new installment.

There are some big changes and additions to the character roster in Tekken 8, so you should know how they all fare against each other in the Tekken fighter hierarchy.

Tekken 8 tier list: Every character, ranked

S-Tier

King

The master of throws and all things brutal. Image via Bandai Namco

In Tekken 8, King has always been a formidable character, but recent changes have made him even more dominant. With counter-hits nerfed and throws getting a significant buff, King’s mid-range options and jab game have become even more formidable.

Despite his already strong reputation, King received buffs to his move list that elevated him to near-universal acclaim, especially with his Jaguar Sprint move getting a significant boost. If you’re looking for a top-tier fighter in Tekken 8, King is the obvious choice.

Devil Jin

He’s strong AND badass. Image via Bandai Namco

While mastering Devil Jin may be a challenge, he’s emerged as a top-tier contender in Tekken 8. With his exceptional speed, extended reach, and improved move tracking, evading his attacks is a daunting challenge. His lightning-fast blows catch opponents off guard, demanding intricate reads and making him a formidable foe even for seasoned Tekken players. He also has wings and a laser beam that fires from his forehead. ‘Nuff said.

Jin Kazama

He’s even better than before. Image via Bandai Namco

Yet another Jin in the S-Tier—in contrast to previous Tekken iterations, Jin’s moveset in Tekken 8 has been notably streamlined, making him more accessible to newcomers despite his status as the game’s cover star. With tools tailored for various situations and a simplified moveset that intuitively guides players on when to employ specific actions, Jin is an ideal character for mastering Tekken 8’s mechanics, letting you easily increase your rating.

Jun Kazama

I can see where Jin gets his fighting abilities from. Image via Bandai Namco

Jun rewards players with a solid understanding of the game’s basics, but even without extensive expertise, she offers ample opportunities for success. Armed with a plethora of options, many of Jun’s functions are exceptional, such as being plus on-block or seamlessly transitioning into mixups.

Despite recent nerfs, Jun remains a formidable contender, boasting ease of control and proficiency in wall carry. Her moveset presents challenges for opponents attempting to sidestep or punish, further solidifying her status as a potent force on the roster.

Azucena

She likes her coffee grinded down, and her opponents too. Image via Bandai Namco

Azucena is one of the most formidable newcomers, boasting an array of spammable moves with favorable frame data that can overwhelm new players. But her defensive prowess shines through with versatile stances and counter mechanics, offering unique defensive strategies. Furthermore, Azucena wields potent and safe launchers capable of launching opponents into the air, with her WR 3, 2 standing out as particularly oppressive. It’s her exceptional pressure game that propels her into the S-tier, unmatched by any other character in the roster.

Sergei Dragunov

A Russian powerhouse. Image via Bandai Namco

Skilled players can leverage Dragunov’s wide array of moves to keep opponents on their toes, forcing them to respect all his options. With his potent jab and exceptional mobility, closing the distance becomes effortless. Mastering Dragunov’s toolkit allows for effective baiting with pokes, gradually setting up opportunities to execute devastating launchers and control the flow of the match.

A Tier

Ling Xiaoyu

She’s a slippery one. Image via Bandai Namco

Xiaoyu stands out as the most evasive character in Tekken 8. Her diverse range of stances and adept backstepping capabilities allow her to effectively counter opponents across various matchups, particularly when not cornered. With a keen understanding of her opponent’s moves, she can seem virtually unstoppable. While lacking in ranged poking abilities, her exceptional dodge maneuvers have become a hot topic of her potency in the game.

Lili

You need to be on your toes around her. Image via Bandai Namco

Lili’s unconventional and unpredictable fighting style can be daunting for newcomers, often resulting in them falling victim to her devastating Heat Burst and Heat Smash combos. With an extensive repertoire of mix-up techniques, she keeps opponents guessing whether the next strike will come—high, mid, or low, or if she’ll seamlessly transition into another attack from a different angle.

Kazuya Mishima

The Mishimas really know how to fight. Image via Bandai Namco

Similar to his son, Kazuya remains one of the most iconic characters in the game, which can pose challenges for those aiming to master him due to widespread familiarity with his moveset.

Nonetheless, Kazuya boasts access to a range of devastatingly powerful and lengthy combos. A single well-executed strike can swiftly turn the tide of battle in his favor, especially when augmented by his formidable Heat-exclusive attacks, leveraging his Devil form for additional damage output.

Marshall Law

An amazing fighter you’ll have to pour effort into. Image via Bandai Namco

In Tekken 8, executing moves with Marshall Law has become relatively accessible compared to previous iterations of the series. But mastering Law’s intricacies remains a challenge, particularly at advanced levels of play. To excel with Law, players must familiarize themselves with his extensive move list and develop precise timing to capitalize on his techniques effectively.

Yoshimitsu

Wish I could put him in the S-Tier for being the coolest. Image via Bandai Namco

Yoshimitsu retains his eccentric and somewhat whimsical moveset, characteristic of his past iterations, but the new additions have elevated him to a high-tier status. The ability to heal using his sword during Heat mode significantly boosts his potential for comebacks, offsetting the health expenditure associated with some of his essential moves.

Despite still demanding considerable practice and the nerfs in the recent balance patch, Yoshimitsu remains a strong choice.

Alisa Bosconovitch

She’s your android if you want an easy time. Image via Bandai Namco

Alisa is exceptionally welcoming to beginners, offering straightforward moves that can carry new players through early ranks. However, her true potential emerges when mastered by skilled players. With a wide array of approaches, aerial moves, and advantageous attacks, she’s a scary opponent to face. Whether it’s her chainsaw stance or abundance of plus-frame attacks, Alisa presents a compelling option for players willing to explore her capabilities.

Reina

Not the easiest to master. Image via Bandai Namco

Reina shares similarities with Kazuya but offers more range and versatility in maneuvering the battlefield. However, her reliance on stances, cancels, and vulnerable parries makes her a challenging character to master, preventing her from reaching our highest tier.

Despite her popularity, she stands as one of the most difficult characters in Tekken history, especially at higher levels of play. A lot of Reina players may resort to spamming jabs due to their favorable frame data, so it’s important to remain vigilant and not be overwhelmed by aggressive opponents.

Leo

A solid all-rounder to pick up. Image via Bandai Namco

Leo emerges as a daunting all-around character suitable for both novice players and seasoned combatants. With substantial buffs from Tekken 7, Leo now boasts an expanded moveset and heightened damage output. The frame advantage of Leo’s initiating moves allows for relentless strings of hits, resulting in staggering damage. Moreover, the Heat gauge further amplifies Leo’s capabilities, enabling swift mix-ups that confound opponents during brief intervals.

Shaheen

He has his pros and cons. Image via Bandai Namco

Shaheen stands out as a potent fighter despite his relatively low play rate. His WR 3 alone guarantees a chunk off your opponents’ health when it catches them off guard, complemented by an array of combo notations consisting of strong lows, formidable jabs, and the ability to swiftly deplete gray health. However, Shaheen’s effectiveness is offset by some of his moves having unfavorable frame data. Without knowledge of his bread-and-butter combos and the appropriate button inputs to initiate them, players may find themselves floundering.

Victor Chevalier

A fine addition to the character roster. Image via Bandai Namco

Victor, the newcomer in Tekken, offers straightforward execution and a vast array of options. Those trying him out for the first time often find themselves feeling proficient in Tekken combat after just a few rounds, thanks to his potent moveset and effortlessly simple combo strings following any launcher. But due to his simplistic design, experienced players who have mastered the matchup can easily outmaneuver Victor, dampening his effectiveness at times.

B-Tier

These characters are quintessentially balanced. Image via Bandai Namco

B-Tier characters represent a balance between ease of learning and effectiveness. They possess their own set of tricks and stances and can be formidable in the right hands. However, mastering these characters requires more practice compared to S-Tier and A-Tier characters, and climbing the ranks with them isn’t as easy.

Bryan Fury

Lars Alexandersson

Raven

Paul Phoenix

Feng Wei

Hwoarang

Nina Williams

Kuma

Panda

Claudio Serafino

Zafina

Jack 8

Steve Fox

C-Tier

You need to put in some work to excel with these picks. Image via Bandai Namco

Just because these characters are in the lowest tier of this list, they can still perform well if piloted correctly. That being said, players need to show off an abundance of precision, skill, and tenacity to get these characters to God rank.

Asuka Kazama

Lee Chaolan

Leroy Smith

