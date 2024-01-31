Tekken 8 Ranks: All ranks and how to increase your rating

What’s a fighting game without a ranking system? Like the previous games in the franchise, Tekken 8 shows off a new, albeit revised, ranking system.

Climbing the ranks means you have newfound bragging rights and a gauge to measure your skill at this classic fighting game, but it’s not gonna be an easy job. Find out everything you need to know about the ranking system below and all of the 30 ranks in Tekken 8.

All ranks in Tekken 8

You can find the complete, detailed rank list below. Image via Bandai Namco Studios

Tekken 8 features a streamlined ranking system with a total of 30 ranks, a reduction from the 37 seen in Tekken 7. Each rank, excluding Beginner, is assigned a “dan,” indicating its numerical position from first dan at the bottom to 30th dan at the pinnacle. These ranks are organized into different tiers, often identified by color (such as Green ranks, Red ranks, etc.) or occasionally by a shared name (like Ruler ranks).

Dan Rank Color Points needed N/A Beginner Brown 0 1 1st dan Silver 400 2 2nd dan Silver 1,000 3 Fighter Teal 1,600 4 Strategist Teal 2,600 5 Combatant Teal 3,400 6 Brawler Green 4,200 7 Ranger Green 5,400 8 Cavalry Green 6,400 9 Warrior Yellow 7,400 10 Assailant Yellow 9,200 11 Dominator Yellow 10,800 12 Vanquisher Orange 12,400 13 Destroyer Orange 14,700 14 Eliminator Orange 16,600 15 Garyu Red 18,500 16 Shinryu Red 23,100 17 Tenryu Red 27,300 18 Mighty Ruler Purple / Ruler 31,500 19 Flame Ruler Purple / Ruler 36,500 20 Battle Ruler Purple / Ruler 41,100 21 Fujin Blue 45,700 22 Raijin Blue 52,300 23 Kishin Blue 58,500 24 Bushin Blue 64,700 25 Tekken King Gold 70,900 26 Tekken Emperor Gold 79,100 27 Tekken God Gold 87,900 28 Tekken God Supreme Gold 97,300 29 God of Destruction N/A 109,700

How to play ranked in Tekken 8

Taking part in Ranked play is very rewarding for ambitious players. Image via Bandai Namco Studios

Taking part in Ranked mode in Tekken 8 is a straightforward process. Navigate to the main menu, select Ranked, and proceed to choose your side and character. Subsequently, you’ll find yourself in a practice lobby, awaiting an opponent.

Once you see that an opponent has appeared, you can accept or deny the match. Opting to accept initiates a match against the selected player, with matchmaking focusing on individuals of comparable rank based on your preferences.

You can then partake in three games against your opponent or decide to take your leave after a single match as well.

How ranks work and how to increase your rating in Tekken 8

Ranks are earned through participation in online ranked matches or by engaging in offline matches. Winning a match grants a specific number of points while losing deducts points. Upon reaching a predetermined threshold, you either ascend to a higher rank or descend to a lower one.

Your offline rank serves as a holistic representation of your overall experience in the game, encompassing various game modes like Arcade Quest and Arcade Battle. Attain milestones and unlock achievements by advancing your offline rank, showcasing your expertise and progress in Tekken 8. But for a more precise measure of your skill, your online rank is the key.

In online ranked matches, the points earned or lost are influenced by your rank and Tekken Prowess compared to your opponent, whether friend or foe. Defeating an opponent with the same rank as yours provides the most points, with diminishing points for each rank difference. Beyond a three-rank gap, points offered are at their minimum.

Facing opponents with higher Tekken Prowess also grants slightly more points for a win and incurs fewer losses for a defeat. Conversely, playing against opponents with lower Tekken Prowess results in fewer points for a win and more significant losses for a defeat.

What is Tekken Prowess in Tekken 8?

Think of Tekken Prowess as your overall skill level in the game, encompassing your performance across all unlockable characters. It’s there to ensure fair matchmaking by considering your collective ranking. For instance, having multiple characters at the highest rank boosts your Tekken Prowess more than just excelling with one character.

The idea is to prevent skilled players from dominating lower ranks intentionally. If someone is adept with one character, they likely have skills applicable to similar characters. Tekken Prowess helps balance things out, ensuring that a lower-ranked player won’t face severe point losses when encountering a more skilled opponent.