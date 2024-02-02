Tekken 8 King move list: All combos and moves

Tekken 8 has a diverse character roster, with each character having an extensive move pool and tons of combo potential. And who has the biggest move pool in the game? You guessed it—it’s the mighty grappler King.

If want to play King (or counter him), you should educate yourself about all the fancy tricks this beast can pull off in Tekken 8, and we’re here to help.

Tekken 8 King move list

Let the fun begin. Image via Bandai Namco

Thanks to his extensive throws, King has the biggest move pool in the game with a whopping 197 total moves that are tough to block. Below is the full King move list for Tekken 8.

Note that the list contains a ton of technical language referred to as “combo notation” in the Tekken 8 community. I highly recommend you read our guide to Tekken 8 combo notation to understand everything in the move list below.

All Heat moves for King in Tekken 8

Number Move name Move notation 1 Heat Burst [When Heat activation available] 2+3 2 Elbow Impact f2, 1 3 Shoulder Tackle f2+3 4 Muscle Armor > Emerald Elbow d/b1+2, 2 5 Rapid King Onslaught [During Jaguar Sprint] 1+3 [or 2+4] 6 Freedom Face Buster [Approaching crouching opponent] d1+4 7 Ultimo Jaguar [During Heat] 2+3

All Rage moves for King in Tekken 8

Number Move name Move notation 1 Anger Of The Beast [During Rage] d/f1+2

All normal moves for King in Tekken 8

Number Move name Move notation 1 Palm Strike 1, 2 2 Palm Strike > Head Jammer 1, 2, 2+4 3 Palm Strike > V Driver 1, 2, d2+4 4 Palm Strike Uppercut 1, 2, 1 5 Palm Strike Uppercut > Suplex 1, 2, 1, 2+4 6 Palm Strike Uppercut > V Driver 1, 2, 1, d2+4 7 Right Jab > Uppercut 2, 1 8 Heat Spinner 1+2, 1 9 Brutal Sting 1+2, 3 10 Jaguar Step 3+4 11 Elbow Impact f2, 1 12 Jaguar Smash Combo f2, d1, 2 13 Front Kick f3 14 Front Kick > DDT f3, [during front hit on ground] 1+2 15 Rolling Sobat f4 16 Shadow Lariat f1+2 17 Jaguar Sprint f3+4 18 Body Check f1+4 19 Shoulder Tackle f2+3 20 Elbow Sting d/f1, 2 21 Double Hook Disaster d/f2, 1 22 Lasso Kick d/f3, [on hit or block] 4 23 Mincer d/f4, 3, 4 24 Mincer Low d/f4, 3, d4 25 Frankensteiner d/f3+4 26 Jab > Uppercut d1, 2 27 Stomp d3 28 Atlas’ Hammer d1+2 29 Stagger Kicks d3+4, 4, 4 30 Stagger Kicks Flurry d3+4, 4, 4, 4 [Counter Hit] 31 Quick Hook > Heel Kick b1, 4 32 Stagger Kick Spinning Uppercut [During Stagger Kicks] 2 33 Corporate Elbow d2+3 34 Brain Chop d/b2 35 Crouching Low Kick d/b3 36 Low Drop Kick d/b4 37 Muscle Armor > Emerald Elbow d/b1+2, 2 38 Muscle Armor > Jaguar Sprint d/b1+2, 3+4 39 Quick Hook > Uppercut b1, 2 40 Chupacabra > Spinning Back Elbow b2, 1 41 Chupacabra > Olympia Slam b2, 4 42 Chupacabra > Head Butt b2, 1+2 43 Toll Kick b3 44 Guillotine Drop b3, [during front hit on ground] 1+2 45 Disgraceful Kick b4 46 Reverse Jaguar Step b3+4 47 Capital Punishment u1+2 48 Burning Knuckle u1+2 [hold] 49 Water Parting Chop u/f1 50 High Elbow Drop u/f2 51 Falling Heel Kick u/f3 52 Jumping Knee Lift u/f4 53 Sole Crusher u/f3+4 54 Delayed Rising Toe Kick u/f, N, 4 55 Stomach Smash f, f, N, 2 56 Jaguar Hammer f, f, N, 2 [Counter Hit] 57 Lay Off f, f1 58 Jaguar Hook f, f1 59 Beast Elbow f, f2 60 Konvict Kick f, f4 61 Konvict Kick > DDT f, f4 [Counter Hit] 62 Exploder f, f3+4 63 Diving Body Press f, f2+3 64 Strong Knee WR3 65 Running Exploder WR3+4 66 10 Hit Combo 1 1, 2, 1, 1, 2, 4, 4, 4, 1, 3 67 10 Hit Combo 2 1, 2, 1, 1, 3, 3, 4, 3, 2, 1+2

All special moves for King in Tekken 8

Number Move name Move notation 1 Ki Charge 1+2+3+4

All moves during Beast Step for King in Tekken 8

Number Move name Move notation 1 Beast Step f, N, d, d/f 2 Knee Lift f, N, d, d/f4 3 Black Bomb f, N, d, d/f1+2

All crouching moves for King in Tekken 8

Number Move name Move notation 1 Round Trip Chop WS2, 2 2 Toe Smash WS4 3 Snap Uppercut WS1+2 4 Leg Breaker d/f1 5 Body Blow d/f2 6 Round Trip Chop WS2, 2 7 Toe Smash WS4 8 Snap Uppercut WS1+2 9 Leg Breaker d/f1 10 Body Blow d/f2

All sidestep moves for King in Tekken 8

Number Move name Move notation 1 Victory Palm [During sidestep] 1 2 Deadly Boomerang [During sidestep] 3+4

All moves while down for King in Tekken 8

Number Move name Move notation 1 Whirling Spring Kick [By opponent’s feet] while down and facing up b3+4

All backward-facing moves for King in Tekken 8

Number Move name Move notation 1 Blind Kick [Back facing opponent] 3 2 Blind Kick > Neck Breaker [Back facing opponent 3, [during close range hit on ground] 1+2 3 Atomic Blaster [Back facing opponent] 1+2 4 Moonsault Body Press [Back facing opponent] 1+4

All Jaguar Step moves for King in Tekken 8

Number Move name Move notation 1 Jaguar Step 3+4 2 Jaguar Step > Hook [During Jaguar Step] 1 3 Jaguar Step > Hammer [During Jaguar Step] 2 4 Jaguar Step > Sobat [During Jaguar Step] 3 5 Jaguar Step > Sobat & Press [During Jaguar Step] 3, 2+3 6 Jaguar Step > High Kick [During Jaguar Step] 4 7 Jaguar Step > Mid Kick [During Jaguar Step] d/f4

All Jaguar Sprint moves for King in Tekken 8

Number Move name Move notation 1 Jaguar Sprint f3+4 2 Running Elbow Smash [During Jaguar Sprint] 1 3 Jaguar Axe [During Jaguar Sprint] 2 4 Sprint K. [During Jaguar Sprint] 3

5 Dashing Low Drop Kick [During Jaguar Sprint] 4 6 Rapid King Onslaught [During Jaguar Sprint] 1+3 [or 2+4]

7 Diving Body Press [During Jaguar Sprint] 2+3

All throws for King in Tekken 8

RKO! Image via Bandai Namco

Number Move name Move notation 1 Winding Nut [Approaching opponent] 1+3 2 Winding Nut [Approaching opponent] f1+3 3 Suplex [Approaching opponent] 2+4 4 Suplex [Approaching opponent] f2+4 5 Argentina Backbreaker [Approaching opponent from left side] 1+3 [or 2+4] 6 Knee Crusher [Approaching opponent from right side] 1+3 [or 2+4] 7 Half Boston Crab [Approaching opponent from behind] 1+3 [or f1+3] 8 Cobra Twist [Approaching opponent from behind] 2+4 [or f2+4] 9 Stretch Buster [Approaching opponent from behind] b, f2+4 10 Knee Bash [Approaching opponent] d/f2+3 11 Figure Four Leg Lock [Approaching opponent] d/b2+3 12 Throw Away [Approaching opponent] b1+2 13 Throw Away > Back Swing [Approaching opponent] b1+2, 1+2 14 Executioner Drop [Approaching opponent] u/f1+2 15 Tombstone Pile Driver [Approaching opponent] d/b, N, f2+4 16 Tomahawk [Approaching opponent] WR2+4 17 Pile Driver [Approaching opponent] qcf1 18 Double Arm Face Buster [During Pile Driver] 1+2, 1+2 19 Boston Crab [During Pile Driver] 1+2, 3, 4, 1+2 20 Muscle Buster [Approaching opponent] qcb1+2 21 Giant Swing [Approaching opponent] f, hcf1 22 Tijuana Twister [Approaching opponent] f, hcf2 23 Clothesline Press FC d/b, d, d/b1+2 24 Ultimate Tackle FC 1+2 25 Ultimate Punch [During takedown] 2, 1, 2, 1 26 Armbar [During takedown] 1+2 27 Arm Twist [During Armbar] 1+2 28 Leg Cross Hold [During takedown] 3+4 29 Stretch Combo [During Leg Cross Hold] 2+4 [Perfect] 30 Iron Lariat [Approaching crouching opponent] d1+3 31 V Driver [Approaching crouching opponent] d2+4 32 Freedom Face Buster [Approaching crouching opponent] d1+4 33 Swing Away [Opponent down and facing up] by opponent’s feet d/b1+3 [or d/b2+4] 34 Head Bomber [Opponent down and facing up] by opponent’s feet FC d/b1+3 35 Figure Four Leg Lock [Opponent down and facing up] by opponent’s feet FC d/b2+4 36 Shoulder Cracker [Opponent down and facing up] by opponent’s head d/b1+3 [or d/b2+4] 37 Turn Over [Opponent down and facing up] by opponent’s side d/b1+3 [or d/b2+4] 38 Half Boston Crab [Opponent down and facing down] by opponent’s feet d/b1+3 [or d/b2+4] 39 Wing Tearer [Opponent down and facing down] by opponent’s head d/b1+3 [or d/b2+4] 40 Camel Clutch [Opponent down and facing down] from the left d/b1+3 [or d/b2+4] 41 Bow & Arrow Stretch Hold [Opponent down and facing down] from the right d/b1+3 [or d/b2+4] 42 Mid-Air Leg Cross Hold [Approaching airborne opponent] 1+3 [or f1+3] 43 Spine Cracker [Approaching airborne opponent] 2+4 [or f2+4] 44 Double Heel Hold [Approaching airborne opponent] d1+3 [or d2+4] 45 Flapjack [Approaching airborne opponent during Double Heel Hold] 1+2, 1+2 46 Giant Swing [Approaching airborne opponent during Double Heel Hold] 2, 1, 3, 4 47 Running Jaguar Bomb [Approaching airborne opponent] WR2+4 48 Aerial Jaguar Bomb [Approaching airborne opponent] f, hcf1 49 Shining Torpedo [During opponent wall stun] f, hcf1

All attack reversals for King in Tekken 8

Number Move name Move notation 1 Arm Whip [Time with opponent right punch] b1+3 2 Spinning Heel Hold [TIme with opponent left kick] b2+4 3 Leg Screw [Time with opponent right kick] b2+4 4 Low Parry [TIme with opponent low attack] d/f

All Reverse Arm Slam combos for King in Tekken 8

Number Move name Move notation 1 Reverse Arm Slam [Approaching opponent] d/f1+3 2 Backdrop [During Reverse Arm Slam] 1 [or 2] 3 German Suplex [During Backdrop] 1 [or 2] 4 Low Parry [TIme with opponent low attack] d/f 5 Power Bomb [During German Suplex] 1 [or 2] 6 Giant Swing [During Power Bomb] 1 7 Muscle Buster [During Power Bomb] 2

All Reverse Special Stretch Bomb combos for King in Tekken 8

Number Move name Move notation 1 Reverse Special Stretch Bomb [Approaching opponent] d/f2+4

2 Reverse Special Stretch Bomb [During sidestep] 2+4

3 Cannonball Buster [During Reverse Special Stretch Bomb] 1 [or 2]

4 Manhattan Drop [During Cannonball Buster] 1 [or 2] 5 Victory Bomb [During Manhattan Drop] 1 [or 2]

6 Giant Swing [During Victory Bomb] 1

7 Muscle Buster [During VIctory Bomb] 2



All Standing Heel Hold combos for King in Tekken 8

Number Move name Move notation 1 Standing Heel Hold [Approaching opponent] f, N, d, d/f2+3



2 S.T.F. [During Standing Heel Hold] 1, 2, 1+2



3 Scorpion Death Lock [During Standing Heel Hold] 2, 1, 1+3



4 Indian Death Lock [During Standing Heel Hold] 1+2, 1, 3 5 King’s Bridge [During Indian Death Lock] 3, 4, 1+2, 3+4





All Arm Breaker combos for King in Tekken 8

Number Move name Move notation 1 Arm Breaker [Approaching opponent] f, N, d, d/f1+4

2 Triple Arm Breaker [During Arm Breaker] 1, 1+2



3 Head Jammer [During Arm Breaker] 2, 4, 2+4



4 Struggle Combination [During Head Jammer] 3, 4, 3+4, 1+2 5 Chicken Wing Face Lock [During Arm Breaker] 2, 1, 1+3



6 Dragon Sleeper Finish [During Chicken Wing Face Lock] 2, 1, 3, 1+2



7 Rolling Death Cradle [During Chicken Wing Face Lock] 1, 3, 4, 2, 1+2





All Mexican Magma Drive combos for King in Tekken 8