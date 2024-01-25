How to block in Tekken 8

The King of Iron Fist also needs to be the King of their discipline, too, so let’s show you how to block attacks in Tekken 8.

Everyone wants to dish out the damage in Tekken 8, but you also need to know how to protect yourself. Devastating combos and effective use of the new Heat System deliver unreal amounts of punishment to your opponent. On the other hand, they can do exactly the same thing to you, reducing your fighter to a quivering mess on the floor with the click of a finger.

This is why it’s imperative you know how to block. Now, as Tekken 8‘s tutorials aren’t made abundantly obvious, you might not know how to straight away. If this is the case, this guide will quickly show you how to put your dukes up.

How to block and defend in Tekken 8

Put your dukes up | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a character perform a block and mitigate any incoming damage, you simply need to press in the direction opposite to the way your opponent is facing. For example, if you’re on the left-hand side of the screen and they’re on the right, then you need to press left on your controller to block, and vice versa.

Additionally, if you want to do a low block, then you need to press in the opposite direction, as well as down at the same time. You need to mix these up, though, as opponent combos can cycle through overheads and lows—so stay on your toes!

Tekken 8‘s block system is identical to the one used in Street Fighter 6, however, if you’ve made the jump from Mortal Kombat 1, then it might be counterintuitive to MK1’s simple, single-button press to block.

While blocking can eliminate all damage normally, if an opponent strikes you while they have Heat active, they can still slowly whittle down your health with chip damage. So you’re not completely invincible while blocking, and you may have to either go on the offensive or use Heat yourself.