Whenever games let you make your own custom characters or outfits, you can be sure there’ll be players going above and beyond to make some incredible—and sometimes horrifying—custom characters.

Recommended Videos

Tekken 8 is the latest fighting game that lets players create custom outfits, much like the other games in the series, and the result is an unhinged but thoroughly entertaining affair. With this in mind, we’ll look at the best player-made Tekken 8 custom characters that brought a bit of fun to the game.

The best player-made Tekken 8 customer character outfits

1. Leon Kennedy

Smash some heads as Leon with this character customization. Image via Bandai Namco and schmick28 on Reddit

This costume is a must for Resident Evil fans, as it transforms fighter Jin Kazama into RE protagonist Leon Kennedy. The outfit was created by Reddit user schmick28, and it’s so well-made it could easily pass for a mod rather than a customized character.

From the leather jacket with a fur trim to the 90s boyband haircut, this costume captures Leon’s look perfectly while also giving him some attitude thanks to Jin’s badass nature.

2. Harley Quinn and the Joker

A match made in hell. Image via Bandai Namco and deathbystools on Reddit

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League had a controversial launch, but if you aren’t in the mood for all the drama, you can still get your DC fix in Tekken 8 by recreating the Joker and Harley Quinn, much like deathbystools on Reddit did.

These outfits are for fighters Azcuena and Claudio, and they feature the classic Joker and Harley color schemes. If you’re a fan of infamous DC villains, make sure to check out these custom costumes.

3. Peter Griffin

Freakin’ sweet. Image via Bandai Namco and RIPMrMufasi on Reddit

Next up is a custom outfit for fighter Jack-8, who has been transformed into the Fortnite star (and Family Guy star too, I guess), Peter Griffin.

This Peter is based on the buff Peter we see in Fortnite, though he still boasts his traditional white shirt, green pants, and brown shoes. The costume was created by RIPMrMufasi on Reddit, and it features the perfect tagline: “Hey Lois, remember that time I fought in the King of Iron Fist Tournament?” I guarantee you read that line in Peter Griffin’s voice.

4. Blade

Become a badass with this custom Blade outfit. Image via Bandai Namco and Snoo35886 on Reddit.

Snoo35886 is next up with this striking recreation of Blade—Marvel’s infamously awesome half-vampire—as a costume for the fighter Raven.

It’s a simple outfit, featuring all-leather attire with a katana attached to the back and those classic red glasses. This is a perfect example of how a simple costume can still be incredibly distinctive and truly bring a character to life. Nice work on this one, Snoo.

5. Walter White and Gus Fring

Let’s cook. Image via Bandai Namco and GJTobi on Reddit

If you’re a Breaking Bad fan, you know how the showdown between Walter White and Gus Fring went down. Get ready to enter an alternate universe where the two simply beat the crap out of each other instead with these costumes.

Redditor GJTobi excellently recreates Walter as a costume for Bryan, and Gus as a costume for Raven—though I think we can all agree that using the ponytail hair extensions as a necktie for Gus is more than a little disturbing. But hey, if it works, it works.

6. Divine Super Saiyan Goku

You haven’t even seen my final form. Image via Bandai Namco and Gooddest_Boi on Reddit

As you can probably imagine, there are tons of anime recreations coming from the Tekken 8 character creation system. One of my personal favorites is this Goku outfit for Lars from Gooddest_Boi on Reddit.

The outfit recreates Goku’s divine Super Saiyan transformation, blue hair and all. Not only does it brilliantly capture Goku’s famous spiky hair, but his classic orange and blue outfit is also pretty much perfect. Like I said, there are lots of anime-inspired designs out there for Tekken 8, but this Goku has to be one of the best.

7. John Wick

I’m thinking I’m back. Image via Bandai Namco and Silenti7 on Reddit

The John Wick movies feature hugely impressive fighting choreography and action scenes, and with this custom John Wick design from Silenti7, you can start recreating that badassery in Tekken 8.

This customization is for the fighter Victor, and it features an all-black outfit along with some guns for accessories and a slick black haircut so you can channel Keanu Reeves in style while also kicking some serious ass.

8. Samus Aran

Metroid meets Doom. Image via Bandai Namco and Vectormus on Reddit

Another outfit for Lars is this incredibly well-made Samus Aran armor outfit from Vectormus on Reddit.

As well as excellently recreating Samus’s armor, this fan-made look for Lars also has a Doomguy vibe thanks to those exposed arms. The helmet is my favorite part, as it’s so perfectly Samus-coded that I’m surprised Nintendo hasn’t tried to claim copyright.

9. Johnny Bravo

Woah, mama. Image via Bandai Namco and Crazy_Brian on Reddit

90s babies like myself might remember the classic Cartoon Network show Johnny Bravo. The woman-chasing Elvis wannabe was an icon of sorts, and he gets a modern recreation with this customization for fighter Paul from Redditor Crazy_Brian.

Johnny Bravo was all muscle and eye-catching haircut, and Crazy_Brian brings this look to life with his towering blonde hair, black muscle t-shirt, and blue jeans. The sunglasses are the finishing touch that brings the 90s cartoon star to life.

Now, all that’s left to do is choose your favorite female fighter and beat the hell out of him to truly recreate the feeling of the Johnny Bravo show.

10. Bayonetta

This beautiful Bayonetta customization for Zafina has to be the winner. Image via Bandai Namco and Buff Gigas on YouTube

YouTuber Hi! Buff Gigas Please? makes so many epic-looking outfits for Tekken 8 that it was tough to choose my favorite. Their recreated characters include Ash from Pokémon, Scorpion from Mortal Kombat, Tifa from the Final Fantasy series, and Nezuko from Demon Slayer, to name a few. But above all, Zafina as Bayonetta is undoubtably my favorite.

This Bayonetta outfit is such a gorgeous customization that expertly captures the essence of her character with style and grace. Buff Gigas has a special talent when it comes to bringing characters to life through the Tekken 8 customization system, so make sure to check out the full compilation YouTube video to see all the outfits they designed.