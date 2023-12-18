All confirmed level stages for Tekken 8

Tekken 8 is known for its artistic level and stage designs ranging from opulent boats to demonic hellscapes. Let’s take a look at what stages Bandai Namco has in store for Tekken 8.

Step aside Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, in 2024, it’s time for Tekken 8 to take center stage. With a less intense focus on violence compared to MK and more movement options than Street Fighter 6, Tekken has remained a popular fighting franchise for over 20 years—thanks to its characters and eye-catching levels and stages.

Through various gameplay videos and the beta, we’ve already seen what is likely to be the majority of Tekken 8’s stages. So let’s round up all the available information and show you the confirmed levels for Tekken 8 so far.

Every stage in Tekken 8

A big ol’ battle boat. Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment America Tekken 8 YouTube trailer

The official Tekken 8 website indicates that the new fighter contains 16 battle stages, and we have the names and designs of seven stages so far, thanks to the beta:

Arena

Ortiz Farm

Rebel Hangar

Sanctum

Urban Square (Day)

Urban Square (Night)

Yakushima

All rumored stages in Tekken 8

With information collated using the various Tekken 8 trailers and gameplay reveals, one Reddit user has pieced together a lot of the remaining stages and names using the in-game jukebox.

Check out some possible names here for the remaining nine stages, but these are subject to change until they are official:

Arena (Underground) Celebration of Seine Coliseum of Fate Island Midnight Warzone Secluded Training Ground

Three other stages have been identified using previously seen footage, but their names, or even possible titles, have yet to be determined.

Keep checking back as we learn more about Tekken 8’s stages. Additionally, make sure you take an extensive look at the confirmed Tekken 8 character list.