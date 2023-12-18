Tekken 8 countdown: Exact start time and date

Not long to go until the next fight.

Bandai Namco’s Tekken 8 marks the return of the Iron Fist Tournament, and if you’re impatiently throwing kicks and punches in your sleep in anticipation, then our countdown should settle you down.

Jin, Kazuya, Paul Phoenix, King, and many more of your favorite playable characters are confirmed for Tekken 8 and ready to throw down.

I understand that you want to start learning combos and memorizing hard-hitting moves. So here’s a second-by-second countdown ticking down the moments until Tekken 8 is released.

When will Tekken 8 be released?

Kazuya can’t wait. Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment America Tekken 8 YouTube trailer

Tekken 8 will officially be stocked on shelves and available digitally on Jan. 26, 2024—presumably at midnight.

Officially, we’ve heard nothing from Bandai Namco to say there will be a special launch time for regions. Until we hear anything different, we’ll presume that Tekken 8 will launch for everyone at midnight on Jan. 26.

Check out the precise seconds, minutes, hours, days, and weeks below—we’re using Pacific Time for this countdown timer.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 5 : 3 : 1 2 : 2 5 : 1 6

It will be released on many of the world’s leading gaming platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. To celebrate the multiplatform release, fans should be delighted to know that Tekken 8 crossplay is coming in a first for the franchise.

I understand that gaming releases can be quite volatile though. So, if there are any updates or delays mentioned for Tekken 8, we’ll update this article for you as soon as we hear anything.