Will Tekken 8 have crossplay?

Tekken 8 looks to bring another fresh chapter of flair and fighting with fans eager to know if the online multiplayer will have crossplay for some proper cross-platform clashes.

I think crossplay is almost expected from online multiplayer with fans hoping to take on all comers on every available platform. Bandai Namco’s Tekken 8 is the latest iteration in the long-running fighting franchise, and the crossplay question is being asked again.

This could be a pivotal moment in Tekken 8’s success as Tekken 7 did not include crossplay, and in 2023, rivals Mortal Kombat 1 came in for criticism for not having crossplay. Will Tekken 8 learn from these lessons?

Does Tekken 8 have crossplay?

As confirmed by creative director Katsuhiro Harada, Tekken 8 will feature crossplay to allow matches between players on different platforms.

In an X (formerly known as Twitter) exchange on April 9, 2023, a user asked Harada, “Can we get crossplay Harada?” To which the director replied, “Crossplay? Of course I will.”

He also revealed that he wanted Tekken 7 to be the first Tekken game to add crossplay, but other platforms “were at odds with each other over their mutual interests (and P2P security issue) & repeatedly refused.”

Whatever those differences and issues were have been resolved now at least. So, if you’re on PlayStation, you’ll be able to go toe-to-toe with opponents on Xbox.

If you're on PC, make sure to check your rig meets the extreme Tekken 8 PC requirements and specs, and if you want to experience the new fighting game early, find out everything you need to know about the playable Tekken 8 demo.