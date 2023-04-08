After years of waiting, and finally getting a look at extended gameplay, Tekken 8 feels very close to completion—meaning more information will be shared as we approach an eventual release.

Various previews of the game have allowed players to get hands-on time with the game and experience most of the key changes that have been made to the core mechanics and systems. This includes the addition of the Heat System and an intuitive Special Style control scheme.

Heading into a busy season for fighting games, with events like Combo Breaker, CEO, and Evo 2023 all on the agenda for Tekken 7, it is likely T8 will get more reveals and even be playable in an early build frequently in the near future. That could mean more new and returning characters, gameplay showcases, and more—though we already have a pretty good grasp on what the game will be.

Related: Tekken 8 hands-on: A console-first approach levels up an arcade classic

For everyone looking to keep in the loop about everything Tekken 8 has to offer, here is a full breakdown of playable characters, gameplay changes, a release date, and other details we already know about.

Tekken 8: Release date, all characters, and gameplay changes

Tekken 8: Release date and details

Despite how polished the game looks, and Bandai Namco bringing playable builds to various events, we still don’t have a confirmed release date for Tekken 8 just yet.

Image via Bandai Namco

Based on what we know now, Bandai has not even set a release window for the game. With how feature complete a lot of the actual gameplay looks and feels, this likely means the developers are working to get areas like the story, cutscenes, and more playable fighters in shape before committing to something.

If we use Street Fighter 6 as a guide, and take into account that Mortal Kombat 12 is reportedly going to release in 2023, T8 is probably going to be a 2024 title. SF6 was teased at Capcom Cup 2022 last February before getting a full blowout in June. After that, Capcom brought early, playable builds to events throughout the Summer before leading to multiple closed beta tests in the Fall and Winter.

Bandai could follow a similar pattern with its playable builds leading into an eventual closed beta, with a release being confirmed for Spring or Summer 2024 closer to the end of the year.

Tekken 8: All new and returning playable characters

Tekken 8 feels like it is going to have a deeper roster than T7 did when it launched on consoles, already showing plenty of returning faces—including at least one that was a newcomer in the last title.

Bandai has been dropping trailers frequently for characters and showing in-depth gameplay for all of them, though only 10 have been playable in early builds. Here is a full list of confirmed characters that have been shown with gameplay, with a note next to those who players have already been able to use in testing.

Jin Kazama playable in preview build

Kazuya Mishima playable in preview build

Paul Phoenix playable in preview build

King playable in preview build

Marshall Law playable in preview build

Lars Alexandersson playable in preview build

Jack-8 playable in preview build

Jun Kazama playable in preview build

Nina Williams playable in preview build

Ling Xiaoyu playable in preview build

Asuka Kazama

Leroy Smith

Tekken 8: All gameplay changes and new mechanics

While an early build of the game has been shown and is playable in limited capacities, we don’t have a full list of new mechanics and general gameplay changes.

Image via Bandai Namco

The two key factors players will want to know about is the introduction of the Heat System, which replaces Rage Drive from T7. Rage State and Rage Arts remain, but now there is a new mechanic that can be activated at any point to increase damage and change the properties of certain moves for each character.

T8’s Heat System has a lot of depth, with mechanics like Heat Burst, Heat Engager, Heat Smash, Heat Dash, and the concept of Heat Energy. You can read a full breakdown of this system and its various pieces here.

Related: Tekken 8’s Heat System explained

There is also a recoverable gage that will let players heal a set amount of highlighted health by actively comboing their opponent or blocking select hits at the right time.

Outside of the systems themselves, Bandai is taking the assist-style controls that T7 introduced to the series and expanding them into a full “Special Style” that will give players access to a toggleable control scheme at any point during a match. Using this will bring up a dynamic menu of moves that can be executed by simply using the prompted buttons, leading to a more accessible way for new and veteran players to pull off specific actions.

Related: Tekken 8’s new controller styles explained: Arcade Style vs. Special Style

None of this even touches each of the different changes Bandai has made to each character since the developers made it a point to give every fighter more unique moves and animations than ever before.

As we get more gameplay trailers and more players have time to actually test things in the game itself, the differences between T8 and previous titles will become more apparent.