With Tekken 8, Capcom is introducing two ways to play the game in the form of Controller Styles that will cater to casual players all the way to seasoned pros.

These two Controller Styles are called “Arcade Style” and “Special Style” and have been created to keep the core Tekken experience intact while also offering some new ways to play for those looking to mix it up. But what exactly are the main differences between them?

What is Arcade Style in Tekken 8?

Image via Bandai Namco

Arcade Style is the authentic experience Tekken players know and love over the years, giving you complete freedom over your combos and button presses. Think of it more as traditional controls.

What is Special Style in Tekken 8?

Image via Bandai Namco

Special Style, which is being introduced in Tekken 8, is a combination of Tekken 7’s “Easy Combos” and “Assist” features, with adjustments made to make it unique.

This new controller method has been created to turn Tekken 8 into more of an action game, where a single button press will do a series of combos without the need to learn each character’s movesets. This makes it perfect for casual players, while also providing fans of the Tekken series the chance to jump into a character without the need to learn.

Which is better in Tekken 8: Arcade Style or Special Style?

Image via Bandai Namco

This will depend on the individual person, but thanks to Bandai you don’t need to choose and stick with it before going into a match.

By pressing the L Button on the controller, players can switch between each style in the same match. So if you want to pull off an easy combo in Special Style and then switch to Arcade Style to perform a combo that can’t be performed otherwise, you can. Making the game highly accessible regardless of your skill level.