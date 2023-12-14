How to play the Tekken 8 demo on PS5, Xbox, and PC

Fighting game lovers, rejoice: Tekken 8’s demo has arrived for the holidays, giving players a chance to try out a small slice of the highly anticipated sequel.

It may have an eight in the name, but this is the 11th Tekken title to come out since the series launched on PlayStation and arcade machines way back in 1994. When it releases in 2024, Tekken 8 will be the first new title in the series since Tekken 7 in 2015, marking nine years between games.

The demo will give a small taste of what’s to come next year. But what platforms is it available on, and when can you play it? We’ve got you covered with answers to all of your questions right here.

Here’s what you need to know about how to play the Tekken 8 demo on all platforms.

How to play Tekken 8 demo on PS5

The Tekken 8 demo can be found on the PlayStation Store as of Dec. 14. It’s a free download for all players, so anyone with a PS5 and an internet connection can try out the latest in the long-running fighting game franchise.

You will need 28 GB of free space on the PS5’s SSD to play the demo.

How to play Tekken 8 demo on Xbox and PC

The Tekken 8 demo will be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC (Steam) starting on Dec. 21, so PlayStation has one week of exclusivity. On Dec. 21, the demo can be found on the Xbox Store and the Steam store by searching for “Tekken 8.”

Like the PS5 version, 28 GB of space will need to be free on your Xbox or PC to play the demo.

All Tekken 8 demo characters

Who will you play as? Image via Bandai Namco

The Tekken 8 demo has four playable characters. Since this is a demo, it’s unsurprising to see such a small roster, but the number of playable fighters will increase by quite a bit, with at least 32 being available at launch.

Here are all of the playable characters in the Tekken 8 beta:

Jin

Kazuya

Paul

Ninja

And there are three playable stages, listed below:

Urban Square (Evening)

Yakushima

Sanctum

There are multiple playable modes in the beta, too. They are as follows:

Story: “The Dark Awakens” Chapter One

Arcade Quest Chapter One

Super Ghost Battle

Versus (Partial mode)

Gallery (Partial mode)

More information about Tekken 8 and its beta can be found on the game’s official website.