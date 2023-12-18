All Tekken 8 pre-order bonuses

The much anticipated Tekken 8 will soon be upon us, with the game finally releasing for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the PC via Steam on Jan. 26, 2024. And if you pre-order, you’re in for some bonuses.

As is usually the case with most new games nowadays, there are plenty of pre-order bonuses to be had, though some of them will differ depending on the console that you pre-order the game on and where you choose to pre-purchase it.

With this in mind, we are going to be taking a look at all of the pre-order bonuses for Tekken 8 across all platforms.

Standard Edition

The standard edition features a unique avatar skin for Arcade Quest. Image via Bandai Namco.

The physical and digital standard edition of Tekken 8 costs $69.99 and is available for PC via Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation. On any of these platforms, you will get the Paul Phoenix Avatar Arcade Quest costume set when you pre-order, which includes 5 separate items that make up the costume.

You’ll also get the Mokujin and Tetsujin avatar skins for the Arcade Quest if you pre-order the standard edition for the PlayStation 5.

Best Buy offers a metal plate poster of the Tekken 8 logo. Image via Bandai Namco.

You can pre-order the standard version of the game from Best Buy and Game Stop as well, with both stores offering unique items if you do so. If you preorder from Best Buy, you will get a Tekken 8 Metal Plate poster.

Gamestop has a magnetic fight glove freebie available with the standard edition. Image via Bandai Namco.

Pre-order from GameStop and you will get a magnetic fight glove keyring, though the design of the keyring might change from the image that you see above by the time that the game releases. GameStop’s website also has a note stating that there are a limited number of keyrings available, and so the offer cannot be guaranteed. The keyring is only going to be possible while supplies last, so make sure that you pre-order it as soon as possible.

When the game is released, you’ll need to print off the confirmation page of your order and take it to your local GameStop store to pick up the keyring. You can also call the store ahead of time to check if the keyring is in stock.

Gamestop also has a bundle featuring a King action figure. Image via Bandai Namco.

It’s not really a pre-order bonus, but it is still worth mentioning that GameStop is also offering a bundled version of the game that comes with a cute little King action figure. The bundle is available to buy for $84.99, though it only comes with the pre-order bonuses that you will get from the standard edition of the game.

Deluxe Edition

Fight with sparkle with the Gold Suit Pack. Image via Bandai Namco.

The deluxe edition of the game is only available digitally, with a cost of $99.99. You can get it across all three platforms and it includes various digital items. As well as the game itself and the Arcade Quest avatar skins mentioned above, you’ll get the Gold Suit Character Costume Pack, which includes one golden suit costume for each of the 32 characters in the starting roster.

You also get access to post-release content for the first year after the game is released via the Playable Character Year 1 Pass. which will include four new characters that will join the roster. The pass also includes a Kinjin avatar skin for Arcade Quest.

Ultimate Edition

Extra avatar skins and customizations come with the Ultimate Edition. Image via Bandai Namco.

Much like the Deluxe Edition, the Ultimate Edition of Tekken 8 is only available to buy digitally on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It will cost you $110 if you choose to pre-order this edition. You get everything that comes in the Standard and Deluxe Edition pre-orders along with more Arcade Quests skins, such as skins modeled after the characters Jin, Kazuya, and Jun. You’ll also get some additional customization for your Arcade Quest avatar in the form of a set of 32 Tekken-themed t-shirt designs.

Launch Edition

The Launch edition is a physical version of the game that comes with stickers and a cool poster. Image via Bandai Namco.

If you prefer something more physical with your pre-orders, but don’t want to spend a huge amount of money as you would with the larger physical editions, then the Launch Edition of Tekken 8 might be what you are looking for.

This version of the game is a physical copy costing $89.99 that includes the digital goodies that you get when pre-ordering the standard edition of Tekken 8, but it also features a folded box case as well as corporation stickers and the same logo metal poster that you can get if you pre-order the Standard Edition from Best Buy.

You can head over to the Bandai Namco store or Amazon to pre-order this version of the game for either PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X|S. If you order through the Bandai Namco store directly, you will also receive a Tekken 8 steelbook featuring the characters Jin and Kazuya, though this is a limited-time offer.

Premium Collector’s Edition

Go full Tekken with the Premium Collector’s Edition. Image via Bandai Namco.

Last but not least is the Premium Collector’s Edition of Tekken 8, which is a version of the game that is directed at hardcore fans. This is a costly option, coming in at $299.99. However, it offers various limited edition merchandise items that are sure to please collectors and die-hard Tekken enthusiasts. The Premium Collector’s Edition is available across all three platforms, though it can only be purchased via the Bandai Namco store.

As well as offering all of the digital content that you get with the other versions of the game when you pre-order, the Premium Collector’s Edition also offers up some cool and exclusive collectibles. These goodies include a physical version of an Arcade Token, eight collectible cards with a glossy finish, a special Face-Off-themed steelbook, and a Leroy Smith metal ring that comes in a velvet pouch. The main feature of the Premium Collectors Edition has to be the 25-centimeter tall electrified Jin statue, which depicts prominent Tekken fighter Jin striking a badass pose with his energy-based wing on full display.

So there you have everything that you need to know about all of the different editions of Tekken 8 and the pre-order bonuses that you can get. All that is left for you to do now is to choose the version that suits your preferences—and budget—best.