What do you get for beating Arcade Quest in Tekken 8?

Instead of putting its focus on one mode, Tekken 8 has three areas where players can spend time offline with the game. The most expansive new mode is Arcade Quest, which acts as a hybrid tutorial where you can unlock plenty of goodies on your way to winning a championship.

Arcade Quest is meant to tell a story themed around the real-life Tekken World Tour mixed with elements of the classic arcade scene where the fighting game community (FGC) got its start. It’s a great introduction to Tekken’s ranked system, combo trials, and various mechanics that players might not get to learn if they just play through the story or hop online. You can also do some extra battles to get customization items for your profile and avatar.

What happens when you beat Arcade Quest in Tekken 8?

Arcade Quest is essentially an interactive tutorial to teach players new mechanics in Tekken 8. It has a fun little story but quickly turns into a linear grind through the ranks as you visit different arcades on your path to winning the Tekken World Tour.

Winning it all feels good when you get some goodies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every time you visit a new arcade, you can complete the main tutorial and quest to progress the story and get some items—typically some avatar and profile customization items like player titles. There are also special NPCs in each arcade that you can challenge to unlock even more items that are themed around their looks, personality, or playstyle.

Beating Arcade Quest’s main story simply gives you free rein of the various arcades once the final cutscene plays and pushes you to hop online with your avatar to play against actual players in the Tekken Fight Lounge. There are a few other Easter eggs and content like the Super Ghost AI battles you can access too, but it doesn’t open any extra doors.

You won’t get many bonuses, but there are some cool nods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What do you get for beating Tekken 8’s Arcade Quest?

Finishing the main story of Arcade Quest will net you a handful of fun rewards exclusive to the mode that you can use to spruce up your avatar and player profile when you do decide to take your talents online.

10,000,000 Gold

“New Encounters” Player Title

Champion Cup Profile background

Final Round Profile Background

Tekken World Tour Official Trophy accessory

Fingerless Gloves accessory

Metal Arcade Stick accessory

Swept Back Hair

You can get some other exclusive rewards by finishing the main Tekken 8 story mode and grinding through all of the unique Character Episodes.