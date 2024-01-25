What do you get for clearing Character Episodes in Tekken 8?

Outside of Story Mode, Quest Mode, and Online, you also have Character Episodes in Tekken 8. So let’s see if clearing a Character Episode is worth your time and what rewards Bandai Namco is offering.

There’s a tremendous amount of diversity in Tekken 8‘s content. Story Mode is an emotional gut punch, filled with literal gut punches, from start to finish, Arcade Quest is fun, bubbly, and has more sweetness and charm than three Pandas rolled into one, and Character Episodes offer fun, bite-sized Arcade Ladders filled with lavish rewards.

Each character in the game has their own mini-arc for you to clear, but what exactly do you get for doing so?

Character Episode rewards in Tekken 8, explained

They’re consistent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing several Character Episodes in Tekken 8, I’ve found that each one will reward you with the same, consistent prize: 1,000,000G in the game’s Fight Money currency, a new Title in player customization, as well as a new Title Plate.

It’s a decent amount of Fight Money, to be honest, for just five or 10 minutes worth of gameplay. Thanks to Tekken 8’s exhaustive supply of character customization items, it’s necessary for you to rack up the currency as fast as possible.

In addition to the Fight Money, you’ll get a specific Title and Title Plate for the character you successfully guide through their Character Episodes. There are 32 full characters on the roster at present, and if you spend 10 minutes on each story, it should require five hours and 20 minutes of your time—probably much less.

In return, you get 32 million in Fight Money, along with 32 unique Titles and Title Plates. Not only that, but you get to experience a whole bunch of entertaining side stories that extend the lore of the main game.