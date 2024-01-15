Category:
Prince of Persia

How long does it take to beat Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

You'll be battling and platforming for a while.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jan 15, 2024 01:08 am
sargon grabbing feather in prince of persia the lost crown
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to know how long it takes to beat the main story of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown or achieve 100% completion, you’ve come to the right place.

Abstaining from traditional tropes in the series, Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown offers a fresh and fascinating take on the long-running series. With a strong emphasis on Metroidvania-style gameplay, the latest Prince of Persia has a giant map, so how long will it take to fully explore and beat the game?

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Like previous entries, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown features mind-bending time-traveling tricks. Let’s run through how exactly they’ll affect the overall runtime.

Spoiler alert: The answer will surprise you like it did me.

How many hours to beat Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

sargon finding secret room in prince of persia the lost crown
The Lost Crown is a surprisingly expansive adventure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Based on my own experience and findings, it should take you around 15-20 hours to finish Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, or 20-25 hours for completionists who want to truly dominate the 2.5D title.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

When I finished the main story of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and the credits rolled, my save file clocked in at just over 14 hours. Now, while I did spend more than my fair share of time getting sidetracked, doing side missions, and replaying difficult platforming sequences over and over for valuable goodies, I mainly focused on progressing through the story content.

To be honest, my playtime left me stunned. Other Metroidvania games I’ve played, like Metroid Dread and Celeste, were under 10 hours for the main game. Even though The Lost Crown has a cheaper RRP compared to other AAA games, don’t be fooled.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

Completing the story, collecting all the Amulets, finding all the Prophecies, and obtaining Xerxes will keep you occupied for well over 20 hours, approaching 30. So, if it’s an expansive adventure you’re after, go ahead and dive right in.

You might also be wondering whether Prince of Persia is on Xbox Game Pass, or what The Lost Crown‘s trophies and achievements are. If so, Dot Esports has the answers you seek!

related content

Read Article What does Xerxes do in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?
Xerxes coin from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

What does Xerxes do in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 15, 2024
Read Article How to increase health in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
sargon getting feather in prince of persia the lost crown

How to increase health in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 15, 2024
Read Article How to view the map in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Promotional artwork of the main character Sargon from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

How to view the map in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 15, 2024
Read Article How to fast travel in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
sargon at fast travel station in prince of persia the lost crown

How to fast travel in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 15, 2024
Read Article How to redeem your Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown pre-order bonuses
sargon platforming in prince of persia the lost crown

How to redeem your Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown pre-order bonuses

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 15, 2024

Related Content

Read Article What does Xerxes do in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?
Xerxes coin from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Category:
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia

What does Xerxes do in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 15, 2024
Read Article How to increase health in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
sargon getting feather in prince of persia the lost crown
Category:
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia

How to increase health in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 15, 2024
Read Article How to view the map in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Promotional artwork of the main character Sargon from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Category:
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia

How to view the map in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 15, 2024
Read Article How to fast travel in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
sargon at fast travel station in prince of persia the lost crown
Category:
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia

How to fast travel in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 15, 2024
Read Article How to redeem your Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown pre-order bonuses
sargon platforming in prince of persia the lost crown
Category:
Prince of Persia
Prince of Persia

How to redeem your Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown pre-order bonuses

Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 15, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.