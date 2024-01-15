How long does it take to beat Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

If you want to know how long it takes to beat the main story of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown or achieve 100% completion, you’ve come to the right place.

Abstaining from traditional tropes in the series, Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown offers a fresh and fascinating take on the long-running series. With a strong emphasis on Metroidvania-style gameplay, the latest Prince of Persia has a giant map, so how long will it take to fully explore and beat the game?

Like previous entries, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown features mind-bending time-traveling tricks. Let’s run through how exactly they’ll affect the overall runtime.

Spoiler alert: The answer will surprise you like it did me.

How many hours to beat Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

The Lost Crown is a surprisingly expansive adventure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Based on my own experience and findings, it should take you around 15-20 hours to finish Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, or 20-25 hours for completionists who want to truly dominate the 2.5D title.

When I finished the main story of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and the credits rolled, my save file clocked in at just over 14 hours. Now, while I did spend more than my fair share of time getting sidetracked, doing side missions, and replaying difficult platforming sequences over and over for valuable goodies, I mainly focused on progressing through the story content.

To be honest, my playtime left me stunned. Other Metroidvania games I’ve played, like Metroid Dread and Celeste, were under 10 hours for the main game. Even though The Lost Crown has a cheaper RRP compared to other AAA games, don’t be fooled.

Completing the story, collecting all the Amulets, finding all the Prophecies, and obtaining Xerxes will keep you occupied for well over 20 hours, approaching 30. So, if it’s an expansive adventure you’re after, go ahead and dive right in.

